Jordan Love starting to get due credit ahead of 2026 season

As camp has finally started and the Green Bay Packers have worked their way closer to the preseason, there have been consistent reminders of just how elite Jordan Love has become. After an offseason full of watching division rivals elevated ahead of the Green Bay quarterback in rankings, it is a needed breath of fresh air to see pundits start to remember just how impressive the Packers starter has been over the last three years. There is simply needed progression in every phase, and no reason to bet against the talented signal-caller.

This brings us to former NBA reporter and current FS1 pundit Chris Broussard explaining exactly why he would take Love ahead of division rival Jared Goff. This is a far more reasonable discussion than the Caleb Williams vs. Love debate, when the Green Bay quarterback has a far more formed resume. Goff is an accomplished veteran who garners a healthy level of respect based on his accomplishments and the surge he created within the Detroit offense.

Still, there is no reasonable argument that Love isn't playing at a higher level and has the ability to hit more difficult throws, as well as offering more upside with his legs. Broussard puts up Love's numbers alongside Goff's and explains exactly why the Packers have the clear advantage at the position.

Packers Quarterback Jordan Love Starting to Earn Overdue Respect

Love has more upside than Goff at this stage of his career and has a far more formed resume than Williams. Putting it simply, there really isn't a reasonable explanation for why Love has been so consistently underrated and disrespected throughout the offseason. However, it appears that this is a changing trend as the conversation appears to be heading back in the correct direction.

Watching camp has served as a reminder for pundits as to just how talented Love is and the strong system of Matt LaFleur. This has been made obvious with the incredible chemistry with Christian Watson in camp and the clear progression of Matthew Golden.

A lot of credit for this is due to Love being a stabilizing force and unquestionably elevating the Packer offense. This is going to be especially important with the questions around Josh Jacobs and the lack of clarity for what the future holds around the playmaker.

No matter the answer, Green Bay has a high level of confidence in Love and their understanding of the quarterback's accomplishments is starting to be reflected in rankings around the league that simply appeared to forget Love's undeniable accomplishments.