It isn't a secret that Jordan Love has struggled when the Green Bay Packers don't present a high level of protection. While some signal callers thrive when facing pressure, it is clear that Love isn't yet counted among them. When the opposing pass rush is able to consistently push Love off his spot, the signal caller has struggled. However, there is a fascinating stat that has emerged pointing to just how elite of a thrower Love is when given adequate protection.

When Love has a clean pocket, there are few better, according to PFF, who recently released its grades of throwers when under a clean pocket. Matthew Stafford ranked first overall with a rating of 95.6, followed closely by Jordan Love with a 94.2 rating. It is an elite number with Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, and Sam Darnold rounding out the top five.

The fact that Love ranks above Burrow and Allen in anything is telling and points to the bright future of the Green Bay quarterback. Love is unquestionably elite when given a clean pocket with the front office having a clear understanding of the importance of offensive line stability.

Green Bay has shuffled its starting group this offseason, showing a clear focus on giving Love this ability more consistently. However, this isn't to discount the importance of Love improving when under pressure, with it being an unavoidable part of a deep January run.

Packers Can't Help but Appreciate Elite Jordan Love Number When Given Protection

Keeping a clean pocket generally makes your quarterback better. This isn't some grand secret or beyond pointing out the obvious. The important part of this is not that Love is better when protected, but the fact he is undeniably elite, graded as the league's second-best option at the position behind only MVP Matthew Stafford.

Love finishing ahead of Josh Allen is telling as well, considering many consider the Buffalo quarterback to be the league's best at the position. This should give fans a new level of respect for the quarterback and an understanding of what he is accomplishing when the big guys up front are giving him a chance.

With that said, it is important to note that protection is never going to be perfect, with the quarterback needing to execute at a higher level under pressure. Something that needs to be folded into his game for Love to take that next leap and cement himself in the conversation among the league's elite.