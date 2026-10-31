New Josh Jacobs allegations are more than enough to justify Packers cutting ties

As if nothing ever happened, the Green Bay Packers welcomed running back Josh Jacobs back into the fold after he was let off the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List following a no-contest plea to misdemeanor charges of battery and criminal damage to property in Brown County court. If the original accusations of domestic violence weren't enough for them to cut ties with him, how about new allegations from three more women who claim Jacobs abused them?

According to reporting from NBC 26, all three of the women provided detailed accounts of the Packers running back allegedly putting his hands on them in a threatening and violent way, causing emotional and bodily harm, as well as destruction of property. Charges were not filed in any of these instances, and substantial evidence was not revealed in any of these instances.

With that said, for as much as he and the organization might have said otherwise over the last several months, this is more than enough to be the last straw. If the Green Bay Packers' organizational values are what they claim they are, they cannot continue to employ, promote, and protect someone who has this kind of track record in his personal life.

The Green Bay Packers have more than enough reason to move on from Josh Jacobs, but are they too desperate to do it?

It was surprising that the Packers backed Jacobs in the first place, but after public allegations that three more women have accused him of physical and emotional abuse, it's hard to imagine how Green Bay could conceivably turn a blind eye once again. This brings the count up to four legitimate allegations against the 28-year-old former All-Pro, and the Packers have cut players for much less than that in the past.

However, Green Bay is stuck between a rock and a hard place. Through the early stretch of the season, they've learned the hard way that the platoon of MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson, and Pierre Strong Jr. simply isn't enough to establish a legitimate running game. And by this point, it's slim pickings on the free-agent market, given the rash of injuries throughout the NFL over eight weeks.

The best option is to make a splashy trade to bring Colts superstar Jonathan Taylor back to the great state of Wisconsin and cut ties with Jacobs, although they might not want to spend what it'll take to bring him here. Otherwise, there are plenty of other options on the trade market, from a commendable veteran in Tony Pollard to Kenny Gainwell, who's stuck in a lackluster role in Tampa Bay.

Regardless, the Packers have real options to replace Jacobs, and unless they want this narrative to linger over the rest of their season, or potentially damage the sterling reputation of one of football's marquee franchises, it's time to move on.