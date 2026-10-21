Josh Jacobs' Packers return should be the end for MarShawn Lloyd

The Green Bay Packers' running game has been atrocious this season. Matt LaFleur's offense is averaging just 60.4 rushing yards per game, which (unsurprisingly) ranks dead last in the league through six weeks.

While the terrible offensive line from the first three games of the season had plenty to do with that, the lack of vision and explosiveness in the running back room has also taken a toll on their chances. They've missed Josh Jacobs in the worst way.

So, now that the workhorse running back is about to return in Week 7, MarShawn Lloyd will obviously be demoted. However, he shouldn't even be RB2 at this point; he's been ineffective and shouldn't even take the field right now.

The Packers should roll with Josh Jacobs and Pierre Strong

The Packers have been high on MarShawn Lloyd for years, but injuries got in his way. Now that he's finally healthy and we have a full six-game sample, it's safe to say that he's been a bust and shouldn't get many more opportunities to prove the doubters wrong.

He's averaged a horrid 2.5 yards per carry, and his lack of vision has been simply infuriating to watch. He was advertised as a home-run-hitting speedster, but his longest run went for 16 yards, and he's given the team nothing in the passing game.

Granted, Pierre Strong's numbers have been as uninspiring at first glance (2.5 YPC), but he's got the highest success rate among Packers running backs (60 percent), and unlike Kaleb Johnson and Lloyd, he doesn't have ball-security issues.

Jacobs is one of the few every-down backs in today's game, and he's fresh after missing the first six weeks of the season. As such, and given LaFleur's love for a balanced offense, he should get as many carries as he can handle right now.

Who knows? Maybe having him wear out the defense will be just what Lloyd needs to finally show his shiftiness and make the most of an exhausted defensive line for a big role. But based on what we've seen thus far, it's hard to justify even keeping him on the roster.

The Packers' offense has been fine with Jordan Love slinging the football and pushing the ball downfield. Matthew Golden and Christian Watson are thriving, and they should continue to boast a pass-first offense.

That said, establishing the run should only open even more things and passing lanes for the Packers' playmakers. With an improved offensive line and an actual starting-caliber back, this team will only continue to improve.