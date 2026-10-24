If Jonathan Taylor is available, the Green Bay Packers need to make a call

The 2-4 Indianapolis Colts have been the subject of trade rumors for weeks, with many NFL pundits wondering whether they might be inclined to trade some star talent to tank for a high draft pick. If that winds up being the case, the Green Bay Packers have a dream scenario ahead of them in the form of superstar running back Jonathan Taylor.

Taylor, a 27-year-old former Offensive Player of the Year, remains one of the most talented and unguardable running backs in the sport, with at least 1,450 yards and 12+ touchdowns in every season he's played at least 15 games in his career. One of the best offensive talents to ever come out of the Wisconsin Badgers football program, Taylor has remained connected to Wisconsin communities despite being in Indianapolis for the last seven years.

The timing is a bit awkward, with running back Josh Jacobs returning to the lineup this week, but Taylor is a talent operating at an undeniable level, and given the state of Green Bay's rushing game, combined with the air of uncertainty following Jacobs, a Jonathan Taylor trade could be exactly what this team needs to rally the fanbase and get back into Super Bowl contention.

There is no more exciting trade target for the Green Bay Packers than Jonathan Taylor.

While the Wisconsin ties loom large, Taylor is a great fit from a talent perspective as well. Although he's enjoyed some excellent offensive lines in Indianapolis over the years, he's proven that he can produce regardless of the situation around him with the Colts. The Packers find themselves with a solid win-loss ratio (4-2) in a division where every game counts, and Taylor is a one-man army out of the backfield who'd instantly turn an unserious Green Bay running game into a home run threat every play.

It would also provide a massive release valve for quarterback Jordan Love, whose passing volume is through the roof this year because of the Packers' inconsistencies in the run game.

Even before the domestic situation that torpedoed the start of his year, there were questions about Jacobs' future in Green Bay. His 61.9 yards per game were tied for the second-lowest of his career, with only a 49.1% rushing success rate to show for it. Taylor, on the other hand, has two more seasons on his contract than Jacobs' one, with a lower base salary than Jacobs, as well.

The Colts probably aren't in a rush to trade their best running back since Edgerrin James, and the Packers certainly aren't looking to overextend themselves in a trade, but there is a dream scenario where everything breaks right and JT can return to the state where he emerged as a mega-talent on the national stage. And at the very least, that's worth exploring if you're in Green Bay's shoes.