Packers must shed Josh Jacobs and pivot as back is helping derail 2026 season

The Green Bay Packers' 2026 season is off to an undeniably rough start, with a lot of the issues being attributed to Jordan Love's slow start and a lack of offensive balance. This is due to an ongoing legal situation with Josh Jacobs; the back remains on the commissioner's exempt list and a timeline for a potential return remains very much hypothetical. This in many ways is contributing to the frustrating start as it seems the Green Bay offense is in stasis, unable to fully move on or to count on Jacobs returning and offering a needed level of balance.

With this in mind, it is time to turn the page and make needed changes that will give the Packers a chacne to turn the season around. No question, the franchise is going to need to acquire at least one meaningful backfield addition as the current options simply aren't measuring up to expectations.

It will be interesting to watch how the Packers opt to answer questions at the position with both Tyler Allgeier and Alvin Kamar lurking as potential trade options over the next month. No matter the answer, the Packers are clearly going to need to make a change and this means parting ways with Jacobs and ending the suspense.

The back still being in the background makes the offense feel incomplete and leaves a level of concern that the current offense is never going to fully take the needed leap. With this in mind, the Packers would be wise to cut the suspense and part ways with Jacobs giving themselves a chance to build a complete offense without any future questions.

Packers Continued Questions Around Josh Jacobs Must End as 2026 Season is Already in Trouble

Green Bay cutting Jacobs is extremely affordable with a $3.1 million dead cap hit and leaving the Packers additional space to make a move ahead of htis year's trade deadline. It will be interesting to watch how the Packers choose to navigate the situation and whether or not the franchise does the obvious and goes ahead with turning the page.

It is easy to argue that this is the correct path even before the franchise got off to an incredibly rough start. No question, the Packers are in desperation mode and this should put all options on the table including a player who has been nothing but a question mark this season.

Cutting Jacobs clears away any distractions or questions around the situation and hands Green Bay the chance to find a better answer. The current trio isn't cutting it and the Packers clearly know this and are opting simply to hope for a return from Jacobs, something that appears unlikely with the team having every reason to end the suspense.