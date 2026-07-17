Kel'el Ware can finally be himself after being dealt to Milwaukee Bucks

It's easy for NBA front offices to try and fit a square peg into a round hole sometimes. The upside and talent of a player can be so enticing that they are unwilling to recognize that it might not be a great fit based on how the rest of their team is built or how their coach operates. That's the type of situation that Kel'el Ware is exiting as he becomes a member of the Milwaukee Bucks.

A 22-year-old from Little Rock, Arkansas, Ware has enamored basketball fans and scouts for years with a tantalizing, modern skill set with a classic seven-foot frame. Miami picked him 15th overall out of Oregon in 2024, hoping they could figure out a way to make him fit alongside their franchise player, Bam Adebayo, eventually learning that a double-big lineup is tough to make work in the modern NBA — especially when both players like operating from the perimeter offensively.

This worked out perfectly for the Bucks, who add one of the best young center prospects in basketball coming off a season in which he shot 53% from the field and 39.5% from 3 while posting just a tick under two steals + blocks per game. Even so, his role fluctuated constantly, and he didn't seem to curry the favor of head coach Erik Spoelstra, who is notoriously one of the most detail-oriented coaches in the league.

Although that might signal a red flag in some ways, it's also the catalyst that allowed Ware's name to come up in trade discussions in the first place and what makes his upcoming opportunity in Milwaukee so impactful.

New Bucks center Kel'el Ware can develop at his own pace in Milwaukee.

Center is arguably the most difficult position for young players to adapt to at the NBA level. Whether it be the size and physicality of the matchups, the nuances of doing the dirty work, the intricacies of footwork, or the fact that they oftentimes don't get the same volume of touches they were used to, most centers take a few years to adapt to the NBA level, and some don't become who they were expected to be until years into their careers.

In Miami, perfection is expected from every player on every play. It's a high bar to clear for someone who was still adapting to the pros, oftentimes forced to play out of position, and is doing so behind an All-Star/Olympian-caliber player who fills the same spot on the roster. And even by that standard, he still managed to be an impact player for the Heat.

There is more leeway in Milwaukee, and head coach Taylor Jenkins loves to empower young players to be the best versions of themselves. Sometimes, that requires giving them more grace than players are afforded under Heat culture, so they can make mistakes and learn from them.

Jenkins is also known for finding ways to highlight a player's strengths so they can capitalize on those and build confidence to grow into the player they hope to be. That was the story of his headlining trio in Memphis — Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr., each of whom had some clear holes in their games but enough raw talent, potential and work ethic to reach new heights.

Ware and Kasparas Jakučionis, the other young prospect Milwaukee acquired from the Heat in the Giannis trade, share the common trait that they are relative unknowns with tremendous baseline talent and vast potential to grow into something more. They'll be extremely motivated to prove they belong at this level, and to compete against their teammates in what'll almost certainly be a training camp battle for the starting roles in Milwaukee next season.

Don't sleep on Kel'el Ware heading into the 2026-27 NBA season... you'll probably regret it.