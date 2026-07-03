Kasparas Jakucionis may be the biggest steal of the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade

To many, the inclusion of guard Kasparas Jakucionis was a throwaway footnote in the monumental Giannis Antetokounmpo trade that brought four players and five picks back to the Milwaukee Bucks for their franchise star. The 20-year-old Lithuanian guard averaged only six points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists off the bench as a rookie in Miami, finishing outside the top 10 in total minutes played for the Heat on the year.

But when you look just a little bit closer, there's a lot more than meets the eye with Jakucionis. The 20th overall pick in 2025, the 6-foot-5 guard has all the tools you want out of a modern NBA guard. From a reliable first step to a quick trigger on his 3-ball, Jakucionis can seemingly score from anywhere on the court and dependably pound the rock on drives to the basket or when trying to find passing lanes to empower his teammates.

More than anything, he appears to be incredibly confident for such a young player. From his poise with the ball in his hands to his willingness to play a flexible role for a Playoff team, Jakucionis seems comfortable proving himself over time and growing into the player he believes he'll be.

That was put on full display when he showed out in his debut performance for Lithuania in the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup European Qualifiers, posting 16 points on 50% shooting, seven rebounds and six assists in a dominant win over Great Britain. Even just based on his highlights, you can tell that Jakucionis has a unique swagger to his game that should have Bucks fans jumping for joy.

Kasparas Jakucionis is already looking like an absolute steal for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although the Bucks didn't get that proper 'blue chip' prospect they reportedly sought in a Giannis trade, they got several swings at the piñata, and Kasparas Jakucionis has a shot to be the best of the bunch. Every team wants the same handful of attributes out of its players these days: shooting, positional versatility, lateral quickness, and grit.

Jakucionis brings each of those components in spades, coming off a season when he shot 423% on a tick under three deep-shot attempts per game, and despite his inefficiency, showcased flashes of excellent deep shooting during his lone season at Illinois.

It's hard to say what the ultimate version of Jakucionis would look like. He's been around highly competitive basketball in Europe and the States from an early age, and has the type of offensive skill set that's hard to put a ceiling on.

Coming off the bench for the Bucks this year, Jakucionis should have the green light to shoot when he sees fit while handling the ball capably and setting his teammates up for success. Time will tell who he's destined to be as a basketball player, or what niche he'll carve out for himself, but everything we've seen so far in his early yet impressive basketball career points to a long NBA career, which he'll hopefully spend contributing to winning basketball in Milwaukee.