Bucks leadership spells out why Taylor Jenkins is the right coach for this pivotal moment

The level of confidence placed behind new Milwaukee Bucks head coach, Taylor Jenkins was palpable as he sat between GM Jon Horst and co-owner Jimmy Haslam on Wednesday afternoon. Making his first official appearance since accepting the job, Jenkins was asked about his coaching strategy, outlook on Giannis Antetokounmpo's contract situation and why he decided on Milwaukee.

But more so than anything, it was Jenkins' clear attention on resetting the culture in Milwaukee that underscores why the Bucks moved so swiftly in locking him in as their new head coach.

Jenkins, 41, was an assistant in Milwaukee under Mike Budenholzer during the 2018-19 season before assuming the head coaching position in Memphis for six seasons. After a year away from the game, Jenkins steps back up to the plate for an entirely new kind of challenge, and one that he has clearly prepared for every step of the way.

Why did the Bucks decide that Taylor Jenkins was the right fit for the job?

At the end of the day, Taylor Jenkins simply doesn't care about the noise. He cares about basketball and his relationships with the people around him. Jenkins left a strong impression on Horst during his previous tenure — enough to shortlist him as a candidate for a coaching search that launched almost immediately after Milwaukee's season ended. But it was his culture-setting that Horst and Haslam emphasized most while introducing him as head coach.

Jenkins highlighted the three core philosophies that guide the culture he wants to build: competing, togetherness, and growth. It seems simple, but ultimately, these are the facets of coaching that fell short for the Bucks during a tumultuous 2025-26 season under Doc Rivers.

While the Bucks' locker room remained tight-knit throughout the year, Rivers was unable to keep the outside noise from distracting the team. As a result, they were unable to compete at their desired level, let outside distractions impact the locker room, and for some players, prevented the type of development that would've helped Milwaukee fight back into the postseason bracket.

Culture is everything in professional sports. No dynasty has ever been built without it, and even in Milwaukee, it's the core element that made this team a Playoff contender every year for nearly a decade. As the culture began to degrade, so did the team's record, pushing the franchise and its star player to a boiling point.

Whichever way that situation evolves, Jenkins is prepared for the challenge. Two crucial factors came to light in the press conference: 1. Giannis was not involved with the decision to hire Jenkins, and 2. They have spoken since the hiring, with both sides expressing excitement to work together again.

Time will tell what's next for Giannis' tale in Milwaukee, as Haslam once again reiterated that he will either sign a contract extension or be traded. Either way, Jenkins will steady the ship and usher in a new era of Bucks basketball, presumably by doing it the right way.

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