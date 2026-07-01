Bucks could be walking themselves into a massive Myles Turner mistake

The Milwaukee Bucks are finally transitioning to a new era. Giannis Antetokounmpo is no longer in the building, and as such, some might not be that high on the first year of Taylor Jenkins' tenure with the team.

There are more than enough reasons to feel pessimistic about the season, though the future seems bright with all the assets and young players they got in the Giannis trade. Clearly, the team should commit to the next generation.

That's why moving on from the veterans should be the next order of business. However, NBA insider Jake Fischer reported the organization is still torn with some guys, including former Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner:

“Sources say that the Bucks have indeed received some trade interest in veteran center Myles Turner in the wake of the Giannis Antetokounmpo blockbuster, but one league source asserted Friday night that Milwaukee is not actively engaged in moving him,” Fischer wrote.

The Bucks will be better off without Myles Turner

Turner has been trade bait for most of his NBA career, and Bucks fans might finally understand why. He's good enough to draw interest from other teams, though not impactful enough to actually anchor a team's defense.

He's not a strong rebounder, and while he's expanded his range, he's a streaky shooter without most of a post-up game. He's an outstanding rim protector, but he's not worth the $27.1 million he's getting per season.

Multiple contenders could at least consider parting ways with a first-round pick to get Turner. The Bucks should prioritize gathering as many assets as possible to kick off the post-Antetokounmpo era, and there's no point in holding on to a player who won't move the needle for them.

Moreover, Turner may have outstayed his welcome in Milwaukee. He had some stuff to say about Giannis Antetokounmpo's work ethic, to the point Bobby Portis had to step up to defend his teammate and shut down all speculation.

This isn't the first time Turner has run his mouth about things that take place in a team's locker room, and one can only wonder whether his comments rubbed others the wrong way. He may not be the most popular guy on the roster right now.

Myles Turner is a good player who never exploded in the way his team hoped. He's an overpaid borderline All-Star whose real value might come in the trade market and not so much on the court, at least for where this team currently stands. At the very least, the Bucks should test the waters and determine his market value before even considering holding onto him for much longer.