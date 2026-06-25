Jericho Sims has a pathway to take off for the Bucks, but he'll have to earn it

Just like an Autobot, there's more than meets the eye with Milwaukee Bucks big man Jericho Sims. The 27-year-old was confined to backup roles for most of his career until the mid-season trade that brought him from the Big Apple to the Bucks in 2025. After settling in with the team and learning his role, Sims put up the best year of his career, posting five points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.7 minutes per game while hitting 78.4% of his field-goal attempts — all of which are career-high marks.

But while the eye test would suggest he's no more than a bouncy big man, Sims has already proven that he's far more capable than his role would suggest. He stepped into a larger role down the stretch of the season, starting nine of the Bucks' final 12 games while showing off a more refined touch in the mid-range and paint while crashing the boards with fury and showing off his underrated passing ability.

After a year and a half of growing his game, Sims is reportedly sticking around in Milwaukee to see that progress through. According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, Sims plans to accept his $2.8 million player option and return to the team next season as the Bucks turn the page to a new era.

Sims isn't likely to blossom into a franchise-caliber player overnight, but his raw skill, potential and coachability will force first-year Bucks coach Taylor Jenkins to hold a competition for minutes at the center position this year, with three very viable contenders in the mix.

Jericho Sims could be in line for a career-year, but his Bucks frontcourt running mates won't make it easy.

Entering his sixth NBA season, Sims has the tools of a traditional big man and the athletic talent of someone half his age. Few big men get as much air as Sims does when rising up for dunks, finishes near the rim, contests, or rebounds. His baseline talent gives Sims a strong floor, but the ceiling still has some work. If he can put that athleticism to use on defense by working on his timing and growing into a better shot-blocker, he could quickly become a coveted player on a premium contract.

But the route to a consistent role will not be easy for Sims. Veteran center Myles Turner, by all means, should remain the starter if he's still in the Cream City come October. The Bucks invested plenty of money and resources into signing the 30-year-old in what was effectively a last-ditch effort to satisfy the mandate to contend set by Giannis Antetokounmpo. The pairing didn't get enough time to gel, and their relationship got even weirder off the court, leaving the door open for Turner to be a one-year wonder with the Bucks if they want to go all-in on youth.

The greater roadblock for Sims, however, comes in the form of third-year big man Kel'el Ware, who was the most noteworthy prospect the Bucks got back for Giannis. A 22-year-old seven-footer from Arkansas, Ware is the unique type of modern big man who can assert his will in the paint or make you pay from deep. However, his opportunity was far greater than anything Sims had experienced. Ware already beat Sims in career-highs of points, rebounds, and blocks per game in his second season.

There is a world in which they can co-exist, or one starts, and the other comes off the bench if Turner is dealt. But that road isn't likely, so we'll need to see the absolute best of Sims through training camp and pre-season to define his place above Ware in the lineup. The opportunity will be in front of him. All he has to do is take it.