Josh Jacobs is back at practice for the Green Bay Packers, but what does it mean?

It's no secret that Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs has been mired in controversy as of late. The 28-year-old former All-Pro was recently released from a Wisconsin jail after he was accused of five charges related to domestic abuse for an incident at his home in the Green Bay suburbs. However, it's important to note that charges weren't formally filed, and as of right now, Jacob is not facing any formal legal action.

His lawyers have alluded to possessing evidence that would debunk any claims of wrongdoing, but that evidence has not been released publicly and potentially, never will. As in typical NFL fashion, Jacobs will not face any repercussions from the league until after legal proceedings conclude — if they escalate to court at all.

Now, as the Packers return to Green Bay for OTAs ahead of a mandatory mini-camp in mid-June, Jacobs is back on the field with his team. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, who deferred to the team's statement on the matter after it was initially reported, it's "business as usual" for Jacobs and the Packers.

Although this may usher in a sign of relief for Packers fans everywhere, we're not quite out of the woods, as prosecutors are still mulling over whether or not to formally file charges.

So, what does Josh Jacobs' return mean for the Green Bay Packers?

Jacobs' return to the field is a welcomed sign that he'll be cleared of wrongdoing and play for the green and gold this season, but nothing's so cut and dried.

Brown County District Attorney David Lasee stated the following: "Our office has requested additional investigation, as there is reason to believe that additional evidence may exist that would impact whether criminal charges are appropriate, and what charges would be issued."

Although this leaves Jacobs available to play for now, it doesn't mean he's out of the woods. Depending on the legitimacy and extent of the evidence at play, this could lead to any number of outcomes, from Jacobs being cleared entirely or another party being found at fault to Jacobs facing new or different charges from what was initially claimed.

Considering the rap sheet he was accused of, it's hard to imagine more charges are coming down the line, but the Green Bay Packers need to prepare themselves for any outcome. Although it would be a fantastic story, MarShawn Lloyd alone isn't ready to handle the full workload currently assumed by Jacobs.

Green Bay would be wise to acquire an insurance policy for Jacobs in the form of another veteran running back via free agency or trades. If charges were to be formally submitted in the middle of the season, it would be a disaster for a Packers team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations this season.

Sure, it's all smiles at practice, but don't let that fool you — this story is far from over, one way or another. Let's just hope for the victims' sake, first and foremost, and for Packers fans, that this turns out to be a blip in what's otherwise been a strong start to Jacobs' tenure in Green Bay.

But if not? The Packers are going to have a real problem on their hands at running back.