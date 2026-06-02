Packers should consider blockbuster trade target after Josh Jacobs news

The Green Bay Packers have a major concern at the running back position after Josh Jacobs is facing an alarming legal situation that leaves obvious questions about his future. There appears to be a real chance that Jacobs isn't Green Bay's starting back when the regular season begins. This should put all options on the table, leading the franchise to consider a perfect trade targeting Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans handed Travis Etienne a four-year deal worth $48 million, leading to an obvious level of speculation that the Saints could be open to a potential deal. Green Bay is outside of the division and can offer Kamar a far better chance at meaningful contention and a chance at a starting job. Kamara is unlikely to garner a high asking price based on a high-dollar contract and the fact that the playmaker is 30, a notable age for a position that rarely ages well.

Still, the Packers have extremely limited choices based on when the news around Jacobs broke, It is incredibly late in the 2026 offseason, with the majority of trade targets and free agent options off the board. If the Packers are going to add a player capable of playing at a high level, Kamar makes the most sense.

Packers Should Consider Targeting Alvin Kamara After New Orleans Offseason Moves

In the 2025 season, Kamara offered 471 rushing yards and a lone touchdown in what was an injury-shortened season. The rusher missed the final six games of the season and still managed to put up respectable numbers a season after finishing with 950 rushing yards and six touchdowns, all giving the Green Bay reason to believe that joining the franchise would turn back the clock.

Head coach Matt LaFleur has a history of getting the most out of his playmakers, and Kamara would offer a unique wrinkle as a far better receiver than Jacobs. It would allow LaFleur the chance to utilize the screen game in a way the Packers haven't since Aaron Jones and Green Bay parted ways.

For Kamara, it makes sense to leave a New Orleans team that remains mired in mediocrity and doesn't appear to have any legitimate hopes of contention. Joining the Green Bay roster gives Kamar his best chance of returning to elite production as well as contending in a crowded NFC.

The running back shouldn't have any hesitation to embrace the potential trade, while the Packers will hand themselves stability at a position that is a major question mark, as Jacobs no longer appears guaranteed to begin the season as the team's starting option.