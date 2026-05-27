The Green Bay Packers might be facing a true catastrophe. Star running back Josh Jacobs is dealing with a delicate legal situation off the field, and even if he's cleared of any or all wrongdoing, he may still face a suspension.

Whatever the case, the Packers must do something. They can't rest on their laurels and just hope for the best, especially with limited options to potentially help their running game in case Jacobs cannot suit up.

Jacobs is a focal part of Matt LaFleur's balanced offense, and not having him could derail this team's entire season. Considering that, we'll take a look at three options general manager Brian Gutekunst should target before it's too late, including one free agent and two trade candidates.

3. Najee Harris

Najee Harris is probably the most prominent running back still unsigned, so he makes sense here. He's used to big workloads dating back to his days in college, and while he never lived up to the expectations as a former first-round pick, he can hold his ground and pile up yards after contact.

Harris missed most of last season with a torn Achilles, and he's never been the most efficient running back in the game. That said, beggars can't be choosers, and he might be the only starting-caliber player the Packers could get without having to part ways with draft capital. That alone should put him near the top of their shopping cart, and he's also embraced a secondary role in recent years, so that shouldn't be an issue if Jacobs is available to play.

2. Alvin Kamara

There was a time when Alvin Kamara was one of the most reliable dual-threat running backs in the game. Those days are in the rearview mirror, but he still amassed 471 rushing yards and 186 receiving yards last season in just 11 games for a New Orleans Saints team that didn't necessarily favor the running game.

Kellen Moore's team has added Travis Etienne to the mix, so Kamara is clearly the odd man out. He's played his entire career with the Saints, but he doesn't want to retire at 30, so he'll have to take his talents elsewhere. The Packers might be able to get him for a late-round pick, and while he definitely won't be an upgrade at this point in his career, he can give LaFleur a dynamic player who can help with his blocking and make the occasional big play with his twitchiness.

1. Tyler Allgeier

Tyler Allgeier might be the unluckiest player in the league. He went from being the Robin to Bijan Robinson's Batman to signing with the same Arizona Cardinals team that immediately drafted Jeremiyah Love. He seems destined to be a backup, but he's actually more efficient and dynamic than some starters.

The Packers have a straight line with the Cardinals. Matt LaFleur could reach out to his brother Mike to take Allgeier off his hands. Despite being a backup, he ran for 516 yards and had 96 receiving yards last season, and he might just need a team of his own to break out. Even if Jacobs can play, he'd be a massive upgrade over everybody else in the Packers' RB room, and he might be good enough to actually split carries with him.