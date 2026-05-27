Josh Jacobs development creates obvious free-agent fit for Packers

The Green Bay Packers were handed unfortunate news on Tuesday with star running back Josh Jacobs being arrested in a case that leaves the playmaker facing domestic abuse charges. This incredibly unfortunate development puts the rusher's status in question as we move towards the 2026 season. Until the details of the situation have more clarity, there is reason to wonder what Green Bay's backfield situation will be for the 2026 season.

While the star pieces are off the board, the franchise can still bring in additional insurance. This is exactly what free agent Nick Chubb could be for a team with uncertainty. Green Bay lacks a clear option to step into the starting lineup if Jacobs is off the board due to the current situation. Chubb hands the franchise a viable option who has a history of defying expectations just when he has been written off as a reliable contributor.

Chubb had 506 rushing yards in the 2025 season with the Houston Texans and did so on a respectable 4.1 yards per carry. If the veteran was needed to take on a heavier workload, Chubb has a history of doing just that, offering 1,525 rushing yards with the Cleveland Browns in the 2022 season.

Packers should bring in Nick Chubb as obvious insurance after the Jacobs news.

Even if Chubb isn't able to contribute at the levels hoped, there is value in having the veteran's presence for Green Bay's younger options to lean on. If Jacobs is still the starting back throughout the 2026 season, Chubb is easily shifted into a reserve role or a piece you can move on from as well , with any deal likely being void of guarantees.

With this in mind, signing Chubb makes a great deal of sense and hands the Packers a bit of needed insurance. The longer the team waits in the summer, the fewer options there will be to give the team a clear fallback option.

Already, you've lost a great deal of offense in the 2026 offseason with both Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks leaving in free agency. This is on top of Tucker Kraft working his way back from a 2025 injury and having an uncertain timeline of when he might return. The Packers would greatly benefit from adding a bit of cheap offensive firepower.

Chubb can step into a situation that offers a shot at playing time and a clear chance to play for a contender. Something that has often eluded a player who spent the bulk of his career with the Browns. No question, a deal makes sense for both sides and should be explored in the next weeks of the offseason.