MarShawn Lloyd gets even more motivation for a breakout season in Green Bay

Few Green Bay Packers players have taken as much flak as running back MarShawn Lloyd since entering the NFL. After three collegiate seasons between South Carolina and USC, Lloyd was selected 88th overall by the Green Bay Packers in 2024. As a prospect, he was touted as an explosive runner who could make plays between the tackles and on the outside.

Unfortunately, the early days of Lloyd's career in Green Bay have been marred by constant lower-body injuries, including a horrible battle with nagging hamstring strains, calf issues and ankle injuries. He still hasn't gotten his chance to show who he is as a football player at the professional level, and in spite of that, the Green Bay Packers remain steady in their commitment to seeing Lloyd's rehab through.

This has come at the dismay of many Packers fans and spectators around the NFL world, who have called for the Packers to move on from this experiment and cut Lloyd loose. The latest example comes from Jacob Infante of PFSN, who wrote about Lloyd as the Packers' main trade candidate entering the late stages of the NFL offseason.

The situation just changed drastically with the news that Packers star running back Josh Jacobs is facing several domestic abuse charges. This is an extremely serious matter that could very well lead to Jacobs landing on the NFL Commissioner's Exempt List, or potentially even cut by the team. The situation needs to play out in the eyes of the law before any such outcome would come to frutiion.

Well before these Jacobs developments came to light, Lloyd had the motivation to come out and play like he has something to prove this season. Now, due to these sad and unexpected cirstumacnes, he has a path to more playing time as well.

Packers' devotion to MarShawn Lloyd speaks to the team culture and their belief that he can still be great.

As of right now, it appears that Lloyd will be healthy for the start of the 2026 season. He is participating in off-season workouts and acting as if he will be on Green Bay's roster when the season starts. There is a cautious optimism within the organization that they will finally get to see their former third-round pick on the field this season, and it couldn't have come at a better time.

If the injuries still won't go away after he finally gets his chance this year, it's fair to cut bait. But after investing all this time and energy into helping Lloyd get back on the field, don't you want to see the fruits of his labor? Furthermore, there's no world in which the Packers get a significant asset in return for Lloyd, so there's really no point in trading him anyway.

It will be a phenomenal story if, after years of missing out due to injury, Lloyd finally finds his place in the NFL this season. All signs point toward Green Bay, giving him that opportunity.