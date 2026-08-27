Packers should be all over Trey Benson, with a big caveat

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly preparing for life without Josh Jacobs. They know there's a chance their starting running back might not be available for Week 1 and beyond, they have to think of alternatives.

While the Packers have always been extremely high on MarShawn Lloyd, he can't be trusted to stay on the field. He can be a difference-maker if healthy, but that's a massive if for a young player who has yet to be a factor.

Ironically, their alternative, not only for the start of the season but also beyond, the Packers should be interested in another banged-up ball-carrier. With the Arizona Cardinals waiving Trey Benson with an injury designation, they ought to keep a close eye on him.

The Packers should inquire about Trey Benson

Benson missed most of last season with a knee injury. He was supposed to miss the next semester, so the fact that he was waived with an injury designation is clearly a red flag. That said, it wouldn't be the first time a team does this with a team that's not as hurt as they claim.

If he can play, he'd benefit from the Packers' potential waiver claim. Otherwise, he'd have to sit out for the entire season. So, maybe Matt LaFleur can reach out to his brother Mike for some intel on the banged-up running back.

If he's healthy enough to play at any point, he could be the perfect backup for Josh Jacobs. He's elusive, strong, and much faster than the usual guy his size. He can give this team an elite one-two punch, à la D'Andre Swift-Kyle Monangai.

Establishing the run has always been a priority of Matt LaFleur, but an inefficient offensive line has been a thorn in this team's side. Adding Benson won't change any of that, but it would help keep Jacobs fresh as someone who can legitimately carry the load for this team.

Of course, this is all assuming that his knee isn't as destroyed as reports might make it seem. Moreover, there's no report of the Packers even being interested in him, though they're reportedly trying to find more bodies in case Jacobs has to miss the start of the season.

Whatever the case, the Packers must do something. The NFC North will be absolutely brutal this season, and even if Jacobs doesn't miss much time, he wasn't as flashy last season in first and second down, and they need someone who can step up and help reduce his workload as he grows older.