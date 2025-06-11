Jordan Love Already Has Top Target for Packers' Season Picked Out

Wednesday is the second day of the Green Bay Packers' 2025 mandatory minicamp, marking the second-last practice before July's training camp. The Packers' minicamp combined and last week's organized team activities (OTAs) were quarterback Jordan Love's first opportunity to acclimate himself with his new weapons, which include rookie wideouts Matthew Golden and Savion Williams.

As excited as Love is to have new toys to play with, he is also fortunate to be surrounded by a talented returning cast. That includes the likes of Jayden Reed and Christian Watson, as well as another name on pace to be the Packers QB's top target in 2025.

Packers QB Jordan Love Wants to Feed TE Tucker Kraft the Ball in 2025

Third-year tight end Tucker Kraft is another one of Love's lethal weapons. The former 2023 third-round finished six targets back of Dontayvion Wicks (76) for the team lead last season, and Packers fans can expect more of the same in 2025, judging by their QB's latest quote.

"A big part of going into this season is finding ways to continue getting Tuck the ball. Get him as many touches as we can in a game," Love said on Tuesday, per USA Today's Zack Kruse. "He's a dynamic playmaker. That's going to be a focus."

There isn't any other way that Love's quote can be interpreted other than he'll likely feed Kraft more often than the other Green Bay pass-catchers. Tight ends are often a quarterback's best friend on the gridiron, and getting the former South Dakota State product to take his game to the next level could unlock a gear for the Packers' offense.

Kraft turned heads with a solid 2023 rookie campaign, converting 31 receptions into 355 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Fast forward a year later and he looked even more dangerous each passing week, finishing 2024 with a 50-707-7 stat line in 17 starts, as well as the 19th-best receiving grade (71.0) among 53 eligible TEs on Pro Football Focus.

Last season showed that the Packers tend to perform well when Kraft has a big game. Green Bay went 4-2 in games where the 25-year-old TE found the end zone, as well as 4-0 when he recorded 60-plus yards. While those trends might be coincidences, they might also indicate that Love is correct in wanting to feed his TE1 as often as possible.

If Kraft can successfully handle a busier workload, more success might be in Green Bay's future. In the meantime, the Packers will head into the remainder of June tied for the 10th-best Super Bowl 60 odds (+2200) on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds update periodically and are subject to change.