Polarizing Packers WR Working on His Biggest Weakness This Offseason

The Green Bay Packers have arrived for their OTA workouts but the team’s receiver drama is still rolling along. The Packers have 13 receivers on the roster heading into the voluntary workouts with rookies and veterans looking to separate themselves to earn a spot on this year’s team.

With the Packers’ top four receivers also becoming free agents either after the 2025 or 2026 seasons, there are bound to be some changes in the next couple of years. But one playmaker is doing everything he can to make sure he stays with Green Bay even as one of the team’s most polarizing targets.

Jayden Reed Works on Drops, Leadership Amid Packers Receiving Drama

Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed talked to reporters last week to discuss his offseason and how he plans on becoming a better target for Jordan Love in 2025. While he caught 55 passes for 857 yards and six touchdowns during his sophomore season in Green Bay, he admitted there was some work to do especially when it came to his drops.

“Drops was a problem for me last year,” Reed said via The Athletic’s Matthew Schneidman. “I’ve been on the JUGS machine every day this offseason. Obviously that will help.”

Reed’s hands were an issue for the Packers last season as he logged 10 drops and a 14.5% drop percentage. Only Courtland Sutton of the Denver Broncos and CeeDee Lamb of the Dallas Cowboys had more drops and Reed’s drop percentage ranked fifth among qualifying receivers according to Pro Football Focus.

While catching the ball is a problem for most of the Packers, Matt LaFleur and his staff also wanted Reed to work on his leadership. Green Bay selected Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in April’s draft to add some competition to the receiver room, but Reed has vowed to be a more vocal leader to help them learn the offense.

“In our exit meeting…that’s what they talked to me about, was just being more of a leader, being more vocal,” Reed said. “That’s what I’m trying to do because I’ve been in their position as well. It’s not easy to learn plays, and it’s a lot of chaos as a rookie.”

It’s part of a process that has Reed aiming to become the Packers top target. Reed’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus met with the Packers’ front office shortly after the draft to assure his client’s status in the pecking order, but Reed described the meeting as “misinterpreted” since he had just hired Rosenhaus as his new agent.

Even if the meeting was for Rosenhaus to get to know the front office, Reed should have plenty of motivation to take a step forward last season. While he put up solid numbers, he left some meat on the bone which could give him the numbers to be considered a premiere target. If Reed makes those catches and helps the younger receivers along the way, he could cement his spot in Green Bay and perhaps grab a lucrative contract extension following the upcoming season.

