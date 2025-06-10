Unhappy Packers Veteran Sits Out 1st Day of Minicamp

The Green Bay Packers began their mandatory minicamp on Tuesday and there was no shortage of drama. The Packers released veteran cornerback Jaire Alexander on Monday and the battle royal at receiver indicates there will be plenty of things to watch even as the team practices in shorts and shells.

While Matt LaFleur would probably like to end the drama ahead of next season, his team can’t seem to escape it even as practice begins. That includes one veteran that’s sitting on the sidelines during the first day of practice as he seeks leverage to earn a new contract.

Elgton Jenkins Sits Out First Packers Minicamp Practice Amid Contract Drama

According to USA Today’s Ryan Wood, Packers offensive lineman has reported to mandatory minicamp but is not participating on the field. The decision comes as Jenkins moves from guard to center this season and seeks a new contract as compensation for the move.

First day of #Packers minicamp, and Elgton Jenkins is present for the mandatory workout. Not participating on the field. No surprise there. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) June 10, 2025

Jenkins has been one of the best guards in the league since arriving in Green Bay, but his time at left guard has been cut short after the Packers signed Aaron Banks to a four-year, $77 million contract during free agency. The Packers have asked Jenkins to move to center as part of the move and he was open to it, according to offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich. But Jenkins’s contract situation has made things complicated as he enters his age-30 season.

While there are two years remaining on the four-year, $68 million contract extension Jenkins signed in 2022, he has no guaranteed money left on the deal. While he may have no problem moving to center to replace Josh Myers, he also wants security in case the move doesn’t work out.

If Jenkins struggles at his new position, the Packers can save $20 million by releasing him next offseason. That could not only leave Jenkins without a job, but also leave him with a difficult task in free agency, trying to convince a team that he can still be effective even if he’s one year removed from playing guard.

The problem for the Packers is that Jenkins isn’t the only lineman asking for a raise. Offensive tackle Zach Tom is negotiating a new deal as he heads into a contract year, but has opted to participate in workouts and drills as his agent hacks it out. But Tom is also three years younger than Jenkins, giving him a sense of confidence that a deal will get done.

With the Packers’ cap space at $46 million after Alexander’s release, the Packers should have plenty of money to get both deals done. But they would also be wise to nip both situations in the bud so a new-look offensive line can get reps ahead of next season.

