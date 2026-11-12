Jacob Misiorowski's Cy Young Award caps off the Brewers ace's unfathomable year

We're in unprecedented territory with Milwaukee Brewers ace pitcher Jacob Misiorowski. Drafted in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Crowder College — a Division 1 junior college baseball program — the Brewers hoped Misiorowski could build on his nasty fastball and a lanky frame to one day make an impact for them. It's hard to imagine they expected him to become the catalyst in a World Series run with a Cy Young Award to match.

Yeth, that's where we stand. After a 16-5 season with a 1.80 ERA in 30 starts, the Miz put away the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series as Milwaukee etched its name into postseason history forever.

Today, Misiorowski became the third player since the year 2000 to win the World Series and the Cy Young Award in the same season, joining Randy Johnson and Justin Verlander. With Misiorowski and Yankees ace Cam Schlitter both winning unanimously, they became the 23rd and 24th pitchers to ever win the award by unanimous decision. He threw 1,115 fastballs above 100 MPH this season — the most ever recorded in the pitch-tracking era, and 362 more than the runner-up San Diego Padres.

Jacob Misiorowski just had the greatest pitching season in Milwaukee Brewers history.

Chasing the legacy of Teddy Higuera is no easy feat, having finished with a 20-11 record with 207 strikeouts for a 2.79 ERA, but Misiorowski has him beat. The 24-year-old posted the greatest ERA, Adjusted ERA+, and Walks & Hits per IP in Brewers franchise history, with the second-most strikeouts ever posted by a Milwaukee pitcher at 252.

That and the World Series run were more than enough for the Miz to prove there is nothing he can't accomplish, and he's only in his second season. Although he hasn't been in the majors too long, Misiorowski has solidified himself as a singularly unique talent who cannot be matched. To accomplish this much so early in his career is not only unprecedented, but it also sets an extremely high bar for Misiorowski moving forward.

For the rest of his career, Misiorowski will be chasing another season like this one — for better or worse. He became the 15th pitcher, age 24 or younger, to take home the Cy Young Award, and the second youngest pitcher to win both the award and the World Series in the same season.

Cheering for Jacob Misiorowski is the easy part, but imagining what the future will look like is hard to fathom. The only person who can show us that path is the Miz himself, and it'll be a joy for Brewers fans everywhere to witness it.