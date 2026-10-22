Jacob Misiorowski offers Brewers fans a loving wake-up call ahead of World Series

For as much love and passion as they bring to the game, some Milwaukee Brewers fans might not realize just how much impact they can have on their favorite players. The roaring excitement of an American Family Field crowd has fueled the Brewers to success all season long, and ace pitcher Jacob Misiorowski explained why he needs the fans to bring it even more in the World Series.

During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, the Miz was asked about what he needs to see or feel to get energized on the mound, and his response had more to do with the crowd than the game itself:

"I need to feel the fans get into it. You know, this crowd out here in Milwaukee has been the best," Misiorowski said. "These people have been getting crazy after every postseason outing we have, and so, I think that first pitch in the warmup of hearing the fans get after it, and get up, and get loud — that's been the big one to lock me in, so it's been fun."

Home field advantage is and always has been a real thing, and the Brewers have used it to their advantage through the entirety of their postseason run this year. Yet home field advantage is nothing but fiction until you hear the rip-roaring excitement of a hometown crowd fueling their favorite team. As much as the Brewers players need to bring the energy in the World Series, so does the fanbase.

If Brewers fans want to bring home their first World Series, they need to follow Jacob Misiorowski's lead and go crazy at American Family Field.

It's fair to say that a not-so-insignificant portion of Brewers fans were priced out of the World Series, but plenty of them who were able to secure tickets are ready to go crazy for their team. So if you are one of the lucky fans in the stands at American Family Field for the team's first World Series appearance since 1982, you have a responsibility to the team that shouldn't be taken lightly.

And for the thousands more watching and partying on Brady Street, Downtown, through the streets of West Allis, or wherever you're watching, the same still applies to you. The Milwaukee Brewers, as Jacob Misiorowski stated, will feed off the energy of the city.

As for the Miz, he's slated to start for the Brewers in Game 1 of the World Series, to no one's surprise. Although the postseason has been slightly more difficult for him, the 24-year-old presumptive Cy Young Award winner has brought the heat to every game this season, including 11 postseason strikeouts in eight innings.

In his lone start against the Rays back in April of this year, Misiorowski allowed two earned runs in six innings while striking out seven batters and allowing two walks. It wasn't his best outing, but it was enough to keep the Brewers in line while the offense took care of the rest in an 8-2 win. Milwaukee can only hope to replicate that success in their race for the first World Series win in franchise history.