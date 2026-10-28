Jacob Misiorowski is in prime position to build his legacy in Brewers' World Series-clinching Game 5

Through two seasons in the majors, there's no denying that Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski is one of the single greatest pitchers in the world. With the fastest fastball in the history of the sport and an unfathomable list of broken records already under his belt, we're witnessing greatness emerge as The Miz confirms himself as a prospect of the likes we've never seen before.

But doing it on the World Series stage is a different story entirely, and with the Brewers up 3-1 entering his start in Game 5, this is the chance he's been waiting for to announce his arrival.

Manager Pat Murphy decided against deploying Misiorowski in extra innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 4 of the World Series, and his team fell flat. But in the back of his mind, Murphy was at ease because he knew that when the time came, Milwaukee could lean on Misiorowski against a veteran Rays squad that, in theory, should be a bit sluggish after the Game 4 dogfight.

If Misiorowski can take advantage of the moment and help the Brewers secure their first World Series in only his second year as a pro, we're going to rapidly approach some wild conversations, not only about The Miz's place in the league today, but in MLB History as a whole.

If Jacob Misiorowski earns the win for the Brewers' first World Series in franchise history, he might already take the 'best in the league' crown.

All signs point toward Misiorowski being named the NL Cy Young Award Winner for 2026, given his absolutely relentless approach to the regular season and record-setting fastball. That will already point him in the right direction for a historic career, but earning his first Cy Young Award and earning a win to close out the first World Series win in franchise history would change the conversation.

We're already wondering if he's the best pitcher in the world right now, and the case is strong. But if he's able to pull this off, we're going to start thinking about the Hall of Fame in only his second year as a pro. That's an unprecedented pace, as only two pitchers have won a Cy Young Award in their second season: Dwight Gooden and Paul Skenes.

Furthermore, he'd become the 18th pitcher in MLB history to win a Cy Young Award and the World Series in the same season. He's already won over the hearts of Brewers fans everywhere, and even those outside of Milwaukee who simply respect his excellence.

Now it's time to do something no team in Brewers history has done before.