If you had any doubts about Brewers superstar Jacob Misiorowski's ability to show up in big moments, you can put that to rest. The 24-year-old presumptive Cy Young Award winner came up with the win, throwing strikes on 67.4% of his 86 pitches in 5.2 innings with two hits, two strikeouts, and zero earned runs to claim Milwaukee's first-ever World Series victory.

With his Game 5 closeout victory, Misiorowski became the first pitcher since Sandy Koufax in 1963 to win the clinching game in the World Series and post a 250+ strikeout, sub-2.00 ERA season, per Opta STATS. He also became the third pitcher in MLB history to throw at least five shutout innings with two or fewer hits allowed in a World Series clinching game, per Just Baseball.

Misiorowski was the best pitcher in the National League in the regular season and finished his four postseason games with 16 strikeouts to 15 hits with a miraculous 1.89 ERA. So if you didn't believe the hype in the regular season, you have no reason not to believe it now. Jacob Misiorowski, just two years into his MLB career, has reached unprecedented heights with many years to go.

After his World Series run, there's no reason to deny that Brewers star Jacob Misiorowski is the best pitcher in the world.

If you thought The Miz was a one-trick pony with his iconic fastballs, I'd like to refer you to his wicked cutter at the bottom of the fifth inning to strike out Yandy Díaz and close the inning. He might lean into his signature toss quite often, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have a deep bag to dip into, and an even greater opportunity to expand that toolkit in the years to come.

The scary part for the rest of the National League is that Misiorowski is only in his second year as a pro. Let that settle in — the best pitcher in baseball is only just getting started.

Milwaukee only just claimed its first World Series championship, so I'd like to give the fanbase a moment to breathe before talking about what's next. But with that said, this team is set up to continue its reign for years to come and hopefully turn a decades-long drought into a dynastic run, with contention on the mind for many years to come.

And at the heart of that pursuit is the greatest pitcher in the world, coming off one of the greatest seasons we've ever seen. Take some time to savor that, Milwaukee Brewers fans.