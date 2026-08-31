J.Michael Sturdivant is the feel-good story the Packers need right now

Although momentum is trending in a positive direction for the Green Bay Packers overall this offseason, it hasn't been without concern. Between looming questions about the health of superstar edge rusher Micah Parsons and the disastrous Josh Jacobs scenario playing out in real time, the conversation surrounding the Pack has fluctuated quickly. That's why the emergence of undrafted wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant is hitting home for Packers fans right now.

A 23-year-old who posted 2,071 scrimmage yards and 16 touchdowns across three programs in five collegiate seasons, Sturdivant was a long shot to make the Packers' opening-day roster from the moment he signed with the team following the 2026 NFL Draft. But through hard work, perseverance, and a dedication to his craft, Sturdivant has broken through the glass ceiling, putting himself one step closer to making his dreams come true.

Don't take my word for it — here's the emotional Instagram post that Sturdivant made after learning he made the final cut of the Packers' roster:

Battling through Green Bay's gauntlet of a wide receiver battle through training camp and pre-season, J. Michael Sturdivant set himself apart with an epic performance in the Packers' final pre-season game against the Cardinals, in which he caught six balls for 112 yards and a touchdown.

His addition to the final lineup also extends a legendary 22-year streak of the Packers having an undrafted rookie on their opening-day roster, affirming once again that Green Bay is home to one of the best scouting and development teams in all of football.

The story of J. Michael Sturdivant is part of the silver lining in what's otherwise been a tumultuous summer for the Green Bay Packers.

Sometimes, you have to look past some of the tougher stories to get through to those that resonate personally. Much of the offseason has been full of scrutiny for the Packers, and it extends beyond the aforementioned Parsons and Jacobs situations, as well. Green Bay retooled its wide receiving core on the fly, letting go of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks while handing the keys to a handful of talented yet slightly unproven wideouts, including Sturdivant himself.

Green Bay said goodbye to some other key contributors as well, from Rashan Gary to Elgton Jenkins and Kingsley Enagbare, while bringing in former Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon to herald the defense.

Change is not always easy, and because of how the Packers' season ended, the team was left open to more scrutiny than usual during the offseason. That means some have disrespected Jordan Love's place among starting QBs in the NFL or wondered whether Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst still has enough gas in the tank to lead this team.

But at the end of the day, Packers fans know not to hit the panic button. Rather, it's wait-and-see territory for a team with a lot to prove and plenty of motivation to see that through. That same mentality applies to J. Michael Sturdivant himself, who may have achieved his first goal, but still has a lot of work to do before not only affirming that he belongs in the league, but even getting on the field for the green and gold.

However, in times of uncertainty, these are the type of feel-good stories to hold onto and carry into the start of the season, because otherwise — speaking as a fan who has done this myself — you might drive yourself crazy with the national narratives, question marks, and what-ifs of the NFL offseason.