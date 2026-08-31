Micah Parsons' candid injury update is officially a concern for the Packers

The Green Bay Packers always knew Micah Parsons was a long shot to be available for the season opener. Despite some buzz early on in training camp, expecting him to be activated from the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list wasn't realistic.

Parsons has been candid and open about his recovery process. He's outspoken and likes to keep the fans engaged, providing constant updates on his condition and his aspirations for once he's back on the field.

That's why he didn't want to set the fans up for disappointment. In his latest podcast edition with Bleacher Report, he admitted that just because he's targeting Week 6 as his debut date, that doesn't necessarily mean that will be the case.

Micah Parsons may not be back in Week 6 after all

"I think the people really want Week 6, I just want to come back when I'm feeling like myself again. I say Week 6 would be optimistic," Parsons said. "The (21-day practice) window opens the first week of October, two, three weeks of practice, but the reality is you gotta feel like yourself, you gotta be moving again. I don't wanna go out there and embarrass myself."

This makes sense, and it's probably the most responsible thing to do. Parsons knows better than to make any promises, and as much as he's clearly dying to get back on the gridiron, he can't risk putting the team in a tough spot by re-aggravating his condition or not playing up to his standards.

The Packers didn't trade for Parsons as a short-term solution or a place-holder. They see him as the foundational piece of their defense, and he might be the best player on the team and the new face of the franchise. They can't take any chances.

He tore his ACL in Week 15, so a Week-6 return shouldn't be off the table. Also, squaring off against the Dallas Cowboys, his former team, should give him even more motivation to get back on the field in mid-October.

That said, ACL injuries are tricky. They may not be as career-threatening as they were years ago, but they can still take a big toll on a player's explosiveness. It might be a while before he's back to his old self, perhaps even more than a season.

There are some legitimate reasons for concern about the Packers' pass-rush. Lukas Van Ness has been a mixed bag, Javon Hargrave isn't getting any younger, and they don't have other proven options on the team.

There's simply no such thing as replacing Micah Parsons. It will take a strong collective effort by Jonathan Gannon and company to make up for his absence, but it will ultimately be worth it. There's no point in rushing him back to the gridiron when he still has his best years ahead of him.