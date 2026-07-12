Brian Gutekunst might've doomed Matt LaFleur's Packers tenure

Not even their biggest detractor can deny that the Green Bay Packers have one of the most stacked rosters in the league right now. With a healthy roster, they should be right back on top of the NFC North in 2026.

However, this team might not be as suited for the future as other contenders. Unlike some of their competitors, they're built to win right now, and while that's not necessarily bad, they also have to keep an eye on the future.

The Packers didn't have a single player on CBS Sports' Top 25 players under 25 list, and, as much as fans would hate to admit it, it was hard to disagree with the ones who made the cut. That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst may have some explaining to do.

The Packers' next generation might not be up to the task

The Packers have had their fair share of miscues in the NFL Draft during the Gutekunst era. So, what if they can't get through this season? As much as Matt LaFleur also deserves his fair share of criticism, he's often done what he could with the hand he's been given, but the lack of young talent might ultimately doom him.

As things stand now, the Packers have 33 players aged 25 or younger on their roster. And while there might be some budding stars with a bright future, it's almost impossible to make a case for any of them to make the aforementioned list:

Brandon Cisse

Nyjalik Kelly

Dani Dennis-Sutton

Kyron Drones

Domani Jackson

Matthew Golden

Damien Martinez

RJ Maryland

Chris McClellan

Trey Smack

Johnathan Baldwin II

Javon Bullard

Jager Burton

Josh Gesky

Kyle McCord

Jaden Nixon

Collin Oliver

Barryn Sorrell

J. Michael Sturdivant

Dante Barnett

Dylan Barrett

Warren Brinson

Edgerrin Cooper

Drake Dabney

Marlon Jones

Jordan Morgan

Brenden Rice

Will Sheppard

Nazir Stackhouse

Carrington Valentine

Dillon Wade

Evan Williams

John Williams

Savion Williams

To be fair, the Packers usually take things slowly with their first-year players, and it's hard to judge them based on how little they may have played in the first couple of years. That said, a few guys on that list have been given extensive opportunities, like Carrington Valentine and Jordan Morgan, and they may simply not have what it takes.

At the end of the day, Gutekunst deserves credit for fielding a competitive team that can make a Super Bowl push right now, but it's not always all about the present. And if this Super Bowl window shuts down, it might be a while before the Packers can get back on their feet with these younger guys.