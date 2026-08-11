Packers might still be unsettled at key position in training camp

For years, the knock on the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver corps was that they had way too many bodies. They had guys with star potential but no clear-cut alpha, even with Christian Watson's impressive skill set.

That changed this offseason. In a somewhat surprising U-turn to their usual roster approach, general manager Brian Gutekunst let Romeo Doubs walk in free agency and traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles.

That left a thinner but seemingly more intentional wide receiver room for head coach Matt LaFleur. However, they might not be entirely sold on whoever's left, as they just worked out Kobe Hudson, Kisean Johnson, and Cornell Powell, according to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

The Packers might not be fully sold on their wide receivers

Of course, neither of these guys would move the needle in Green Bay, at least at first glance. Those are mostly depth-related moves, and those players would essentially be competing for a spot on the practice squad.

Nonetheless, that doesn't mean this should be overlooked. Sometimes, teams say the quiet part out loud with their actions, and given all the options they already had, it's kind of suspicious that they had to go find someone else.

As things stand now, Watson should be the clear-cut WR1. They're paying him like one, and giving him a second contract extension just reaffirms how high the front office and coaching staff have always been on him. That said, he can't stay on the field, and that should also be a factor to consider.

As a former first-round pick, pressure will be on Matthew Golden to take a big leap in year two. Early returns from training camp have been encouraging, and his elite breakaway speed and twitchiness should make him Jordan Love's primary target on go-routes and big plays.

Then, there's Jayden Reed, a reliable albeit unspectacular player who can be a solid WR3 with WR2 upside. He's not a star by any means, but he's done just enough to also earn himself a three-year pact with the organization.-

Other than that, only Savion Williams and the speedy Skyy Moore might have a legitimate chance to not only make the 53-man roster but also play meaningful snaps, which begs the question again: Why did the Packers look for more pass catchers?

Next season will be a crucial one for Matt LaFleur's offense. The new-look offensive line will be under a ton of pressure — hopefully, not literally — and Jordan Love will also have to drive up his production to justify that $55 million AAV. As such, they can't leave any stone unturned before Week 1.