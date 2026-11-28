With only six games left in their regular season slate, it's do-or-die time for the Green Bay Packers. They just got Micah Parsons back to uplift their pressure in the trenches, bolstering a pass rush that was already making some noise despite lacking that extra gear up front. Quarterback Jordan Love has made do with an elite passing season, even after major departures in the wide receiver room this offseason. And yet somehow, this team remains at the bottom of the NFC North, largely because of one major issue: the run game.

Not to belabor a point Green Bay fans have been discussing all season long, but this is far and away the worst ground game in the NFL this season, and one of the worst rushing attacks the Packers have ever had. They rank at the bottom of the league with 725 rushing yards and an average of 65.9 rushing yards per game. For reference, all but seven teams have more than 1,000 rushing yards in the season, and of those seven, four of them have played one fewer game than Green Bay.

In their 13-26 loss to the Rams on Thanksgiving Eve, the Packers' leading rusher was wide receiver Savion Williams, who had 18 yards on two rushing attempts — both of which were end-arounds. Green Bay's running backs combined for 27 rushing yards on 10 attempts as Matt LaFleur has essentially abandoned the run entirely. This is not sustainable by any degree.

The Green Bay Packers' season will effectively be over if they can't figure out how to run the football.

Normally, the threat of a ground game is what opens things up for a passing attack. Love hasn't had anything close to that luxury this season, and is still putting up an MVP-level season with 3,036 passing yards and 21 touchdowns. With six games left, there is a significant chance that Love sets his career-best marks in both passing yards and touchdowns this year.

Yet it's become nearly impossible to put a dent in opposing defenses despite Love's heroics because of how ineffective they are at running the ball. It seems like a simple formula, but we're witnessing a level of incompetence on the ground that is reaching nearly unprecedented territory. This isn't just the lowest rushing yards per game this season — it's the fewest rushing yards per game by any team in any season since the 2000s.

Only three teams in the entire NFL have had fewer than 70 rushing yards per game in a season since the turn of the century. So unless they want to finish in the same ranks as the 2000 Chargers and the 2000 Browns, LaFleur and his coaching staff have to manufacture some type of strategy to find room to run. Otherwise, the Packers are wasting a season and a real opportunity to make noise in the Playoffs.