Micah Parsons' long-awaited season debut didn't go as planned. The superstar pass rusher was his usual self on limited snaps, even recording his first sack of the season, but his team came out of the locker room flat in the second half.

Matt LaFleur's offense recorded two first downs after Christian Watson left with an injury. The defense did a great job of bending but not breaking in the first half, but they couldn't hold on as the Los Angeles Rams kept running the ball down their throats.

While it's hard to blame the defense when the offense can't stay on the field, Parsons didn't care for his teammates' effort and pride— or lack thereof. That's why he called the defense out after the loss, urging them to show some teeth going forward.

Micah Parsons calls out the defense, knows Packers are in trouble

“To me, to be honest, and this is around the league, if someone can line up 50 times and run down your mouth and you don’t have an answer for it, that as a player— that’s accountability,” Parsons said postgame (h/t Rob Demovsky). “And that’s just how I really feel about it.”

Some might not appreciate hearing the best player on the team rip his teammates on his first game back, but that's also what leaders do. He did a solid job when he was out there, but he's just one man, as great a player as he is.

That said, this isn't entirely on the players. General manager Brian Gutekunst should be held accountable as well, as he put together a roster full of holes that have been exposed time and time again in the losses.

The fact that the Packers don't have anyone to throw the ball to when Watson isn't on the field is unfathomable. More so if you consider that they let Romeo Doubs go, traded Dontayvion Wicks, extended Tucker Kraft, and didn't find anyone to replace Jayden Reed.

They also have the worst offensive line in football, an issue that was as predictable as it was avoidable. At the end of the day, that should be on the front office, though having an offensive play-caller who keeps trying to run the ball behind that offensive line is also infuriating.

Whatever the case, Parsons knows the clock is ticking, and the margin for error is almost non-existent at this point. Being 6-5 won't cut it in this version of the NFC North, and just hovering above .500 won't get them to the playoffs:

“The only way to get out is probably to win out. That’s the reality of this situation,” Parsons said (h/t Rob Demovsky).

The Packers aren't that far behind, but they've had the same glaring problems for years. At this point, not fixing what must be fixed should simply be grounds for dismissal, and they're failing some of their very talented players.

Parsons didn't call them out because he thinks he's better than them, but since it looks like there's no leadership in the coaching staff to ruffle some feathers, he'll have to take matters into his own hands to see what this team is truly made of. -