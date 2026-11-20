One of the few negative stories defining the Green Bay Packers' 2026 season is the complete lack of a rushing attack. Josh Jacobs returned and averaged 2.2 yards per carry before suffering an injury that has his status in doubt for at least the next week. The veteran looked slow and unable to offer the consistent punishing runs that defined his first season with the Packers. Now, there is reason to wonder if the Packers are better off looking at the current roster in hopes of a surprise answer emerging.

Kaleb Johnson deserves a spot in this discussion having 214 rushing yards on over four yards a tote in 52 chances this season. It is a level of capability that neither Jacobs nor MarShawn Lloyd have been able to offer. Johnson has shown himself worthy of earning starting reps and given a full chance to provide the balance the Green Bay offense so badly lacks.

Johnson was a third-round pick that quickly flamed out in Pittsburgh and became a depth option with Green Bay due to the legal issues around Jacobs. Due to injuries and struggles at the position the door is now firmly open for Johnson to make his case that he is deserving of being the starting option moving forward.

The punishing run style fits what Packers fans were hoping to receiver from Jacobs, and coudl be just enough to take the heat off Jordan Love. As currently contstructed the Packers are never going to be an elite run team. All the franchise needs is a level of capability that allows the Love and the passing attack to be at the peak of its powers.

Packers should give Kaleb Johnson a chance to win starting role as rushing struggles continue

Johnson's best game this season was 14 carries for 68 rushing yards against the New England Patriots. Green Bay needs this level of production earlier in games to allow Love to settle in and not face an opposing defense that is simply daring you to run the ball udnerstanding that the passing game is the only way to hurt them.

Again, it is important to note here that Johnson isn't going to be a star and isn't needed as an elite force of offense. There simply needs to be enough balance that you force the defense to play honest and give the Packers a better chance to make a hoped for Super Bowl run.

Green Bay opting not to make a move either at the start of the season or ahead of the trade deadline continues to haunt the franchise. It has reduced the franchise to sitting back and simply hoping that an in house answer will present itself. One that Johnson could prove to be as Green Bay appears poised to hand the back this opportunity as Jacobs remains on the shelf.