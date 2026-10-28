Josh Jacobs returning to Packers lineup hasn't solved rushing woes

The Green Bay Packers offense has been productive over the last few weeks, but has been dealing with a clear lack of balance. It is hard to overstate the degree of difficulty for head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Jordan Love to put together consistent drives when you cannot run the ball consistently and your offensive line is thrown together due to injuries. There was a sense of hope that the return of Josh Jacobs would prove to answer this issue and give the Packers a needed sense of balance to complete the Green Bay offense.

Game one didn't go according to plan as Jacobs finished his debut with 11 carries for 36 yards averaging the exact same yardage as MarShawn Lloyd offered on his six carries in the game. Jacobs looked a step slow and didn't offer the explosive plays that Green Bay was hoping would be added to the backfield with the playmaker's return.

It is only fair to note that Jacobs did offer 55 receiving yards and a 25 yard catch and run in what was a solid day as a pass catcher. However, having capable receivers isn't a problem that Green Bay has been navigating in recent days. The issue has been a lack of balance and Jacobs did nothing to show he is going to be an answer moving forward.

Last season the back looked to be a step slower and wasn't as consistent as his debut season with the Packers. It was fair to wonder if this was meaningful regression for a playmaker with a long history of taking punishments. Now, the first game of the 2026 season and there is even more reason to question what exactly the Packers will get moving forward.

Packers Have Every Reason to Question the Production of Josh Jacobs After Underwhelming Debut

Already there is the pending league and legal investigations pending that could take Jacobs off the field yet again. Green Bay clearly is taking a risk opting to bring Jacobs back understanding the playmaker's future remains very much in question. If this is the version they are getting moving forward it is very plausible the franchise explores a trade deadline upgrade and a roster cut.

With that said, it should be noted that it is the first game of the season for Jacobs and perhaps a bit of rust needed to be knocked off first. Whether this is the case of Jacobs simply isn't going to be the answer Packer fans are hoping for is up for debate.

What cannot be argued is a clear need for the Packers to find more balance moving forward. If that isn't going to be offered by Jacobs it will be interesting to watch how patient Green Bay remains with a player that has already been a frustration and distraction.