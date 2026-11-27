Matt LaFleur is, undeniably, a great play designer and schemer. He's an elite play-caller when he's got nothing to lose and is an underdog, though he's the Mr. Hyde to his Dr. Jekyll when he's up by double digits.

Regardless, LaFleur's play-calling hasn't been good at all this season. He's tried to establish the run on first and second down, only to have Jordan Love bail him out with a big throw on third-and-long. Wash, rinse, and repeat.

That's why, following an ugly loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Packers center Sean Rhyan shared his two cents on how to fix the offense. Contrary to what most people would think, he wants the team to run the ball more, calling out LaFleur for going away from the running game so often.

Sean Rhyan wants Matt LaFleur to stay committed to the running game

“When your first two runs are negative runs, it’s hard,” Rhyan said postgame (h/t Michael Gross). “But it’s our first two runs; you know what I mean? You got to let us be able to get through it and kind of set our paths and figure out how they’re playing it, instead of, negative two, or we’re at negative 6 rushing yards, just throwing it up. It’s hard, especially when they know what you’re trying to do.”

Rhyan admitted this might be a bit of a paradox, as the offensive line hasn't helped the running game at all. This team averages 65.9 rushing yards per game on 3.1 yards per carry, both worst in the league. However, he thinks the only way out of these struggles is through, and they'll never get into a rhythm if he moves on from the run:

“I mean, it’s hard,” Rhyan added. “Like, we were saying if you’re not getting positive runs, it’s hard for him to trust us to get positive runs if we’re not putting it out there. But, you know, one of the— it’s a weird oxymoronic thing where it’s like, 'Yeah, we don’t have it,' but you still got to call it in order to get it..”

That makes sense to a degree, but maybe that's not the root of the problem. Yes, the line needs continuity and more reps together to be at its best, but how would you blame LaFleur for going away from the run when the running backs are constantly getting hit at or behind the line of scrimmage?

Perhaps the best way to help the offense as a whole would be to shake things up. For years, LaFleur has been a 'run, run' pass' guy. The players know it, the other team knows it, everybody in the league knows it.

You can't keep the offense ahead of the sticks when all 22 players on the field and everyone on both sidelines know exactly what you're about to do. Add a terrible offensive line and a subpar running back room to the mix, and you have a recipe for the disaster we've seen this season:

“So, if we’re passing the ball, obviously, the whole time, and we have only a handful of times to run the ball, and they’re throwing in— they’re kind of sporadically, it’s hard for a line to go from passing the whole time to having run the ball a couple plays, and all of a sudden we want to run the ball,” Rhyan continued. “You got to let us kind of warm up. So it’s kind of one of those things where I think we got to build confidence and— (expletive) run the ball.”

Everyone has their own take on how to fix this team. There's no denying that having some sort of running game would elevate the offense, obviously, but 11 games into the season, it might be a bit too late to listen to Rhyan's input.

That said, having your starting center rant and give out pointers on how the head coach should call plays and how to fix the offense certainly isn't a good sign, especially at this point in the campaign. Watching LaFleur's play-calling has been infuriating at times, and he might have finally lost his guys.

There's just no coming back when that happens. And as much as the front office remains committed to him, there have been legitimate reasons to consider a coaching change for years now. He won't say it out loud, but it sounds like Rhyan agrees.