Chances of Josh Jacobs returning to Green Bay are dwindling after judge's latest ruling

If you thought Josh Jacobs' no-contest plea in a Brown County domestic violence case would be the end of the story, you're sorely mistaken. The Green Bay Packers' star running back will face the consequences of his misdemeanor battery and criminal property damage charges related to a May dispute with his ex-girlfriend, whether the NFL takes further action or not.

However, a massive wrinkle in the story was ruled upon by a judge earlier this week, putting Jacobs' future not only with the Packers, but in the NFL as a whole, in question.

Attorneys representing Jacobs' ex-girlfriend reportedly requested that the evidence in the case, including video footage of the altercation, be permanently sealed. That request was denied by a Brown County judge. This means there's a real chance that video footage of the incident could be released to the public.

In the eyes of the NFL, the public release of video footage makes a tremendous difference in how they respond. If that video comes out and Jacobs' alleged actions are shown to the masses, there's a chance he won't be reinstated at all, or that the Green Bay Packers will cut him outright to avoid public backlash or internal distraction.

That sentiment was shared by longtime sports pundit and commentator Dan Patrick, who said earlier this week, "I don’t think [the Packers] have Josh Jacobs play for them ever again."

So if it hasn't already settled in, then it's time for the Packers and their fans to come to grips with the idea that this might be the end of the road for Josh Jacobs in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers' short-lived Josh Jacobs era seems all but over, and it's time to find new solutions fast.

You're probably not here for me to jump on my soapbox, so I'll keep this part limited to one paragraph: if the Packers and the NFL were willing to let this slide just because video evidence got sealed away, that speaks volumes about the morals and ethics of these organizations. From the limited comments they did make to the lack of action since, Green Bay has done a horrible job of handling this situation. It's disappointing but expected from the league itself. The Packers, however, hold themselves to a higher standard as a community-based organization, and totally fumbled this situation off the field.

If they were holding out for Jacobs to make his return this season, it's time for the Packers to move on and accept the reality that his return is far from guaranteed. In fact, the way things are trending, it's almost as likely, if not more likely, that he never plays another game in Green Bay as it is that he returns this season.

And their handling of this situation on the field hasn't been much better than their poor handling off the field, with arguably the worst run game in the entire NFL. Their running back room entered the season as unproven as it remains today, with the third-fewest rushing yards in the NFL, despite playing one game more than every team except the Falcons.

If they don't make a move for another running back option soon, this might become the lost season Green Bay feared it might be when this Jacobs situation first came to light.