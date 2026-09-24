Packers' uncertain schedule would make a TNF loss to the Falcons a serious threat to their season

Self-awareness is vitally important in today's world, so I'll be upfront with you about this one... I know it's dramatic to proclaim that a Week 3 matchup could be considered a must-win game in the NFL. Even if the Packers dropped this one, there are still 14 games left to decide their fate for the season.

But even with that acknowledgement, if Green Bay loses in its home opener to Atlanta on Thursday Night Football, it'll cast a dark cloud that will loom over this team for months to come.

With a 1-1 record after two consecutive road games to begin their 2026 campaign, the Green Bay Packers have come under harsh scrutiny from national analysts, their own fanbase, and even the team itself. No one expected they would struggle this mightily against the Vikings and Jets to begin their season, handing a win to a division rival in Week 1 and barely grazing past New York in Week 2.

Now entering their home opener against an 0-2 Atlanta Falcons team, the Packers cannot afford to lose another crucial game — especially considering the long road ahead.

This is supposed to be the easy part of the Green Bay Packers' schedule. If they can't take advantage, it'll be impossible to come back from it.

When the season was announced, many Packers fans chalked this early stretch of the season up as an easy 3-0 start. Minnesota is in a transition period, the Jets are the Jets, and Atlanta is a young team with a porous defense that's still several steps away from the best version of itself. These are all winnable ball games, unless the Packers make mental errors or deploy a game plan that falls short of the bar set for head coach Matt LaFleur.

So how could this become a lost season if they fall to 1-2? Because these are games the Packers were expected to win. In the season slate ahead, Green Bay will face stiff competition at every step of the way.

There are five more division battles to come, and none of those are guaranteed. Outside the division, the Packers will face the Patriots, Rams, Bills, Texans, and two surprisingly feisty NFC South opponents, the Panthers and Saints. The only game we can safely suspect will be a W is their late-December matchup with the rebuilding Miami Dolphins, but even then, nothing is guaranteed.

The talking heads are already giving Green Bay enough bulletin board material to last the rest of the season, but if they fall to an 0-2 Falcons team on national television, Friday morning will be a disaster. Let's hope they understand the stakes and rise to the occasion in front of the Packers faithful at home.