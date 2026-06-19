Bucks' worst case scenario is in play as Giannis trade saga reaches boiling point

Make whatever assertions you want about Jimmy Haslam's track record as a pro sports owner, but he was certainly right about one thing: the Milwaukee Bucks need some level of clarity from Giannis Antetokounmpo before the 2026 NBA Draft. Although we have a full summer of offseason activity ahead, draft night is where teams have the most flexibility, both financially and in trade restrictions, to make creative deals and build for their future.

That makes the latest reporting from longtime NBA Insider Chris B. Haynes all the more concerning. On a recent appearance on SiriusXM NBA Radio's Deals and Dunks, Haynes spoke with Zach Harper about where the Giannis trade conversations are trending right now:

"From what I’m hearing, this can drag on into free agency. This can drag on into July, so the Bucks are not operating as if [the NBA Draft] is the 'deadline.' With that being said, Zach, there isn't anything official yet on Giannis as far as teams that are really in play that have made some momentum," Haynes said. "I still do ultimately believe he will be moved this offseason, but I'm not as certain as I was before that it will be done before the draft."

When hearing that from one of the most well-sourced journalists when it comes to Bucks basketball, two primary thoughts come to mind:

1. Lots of the 'reporting' around this situation is probably smoke and mirrors, because teams don't fully know what they're willing to give up for Giannis yet.

2. This is probably the worst outcome you could ask for from the Milwaukee Bucks' perspective.

Here's why.

How can the Milwaukee Bucks forge their path forward if they have no idea who will be on their team next season?

You can build around Giannis, or you can rebuild, but if last season proved anything, it's that you can't effectively do both at the same time. What if the best player available to the Bucks at the 10th overall selection is someone who wouldn't fit on a current-day contender?

Not having a resolution by the 2026 NBA Draft ties the Bucks' hands behind their backs and sets them up for another year of being totally unsure of themselves. Aside from injury woes, which are the true reason the season was derailed, Milwaukee struggled last year because the team didn't know what it was supposed to be. Although 'Point Giannis' is effective in theory, it doesn't appear to be sustainable over the course of a season in practice, forcing the team into precarious half-court situations all year long.

The Bucks have two meaningful paths ahead: retool around Giannis and focus on championship contention, or get as much back as they can for him. But trying to do both will only leave the team stuck without a clear understanding of what it's supposed to be for the second season in a row.

If Giannis wants to stick around, draft night is the perfect chance for the team to dangle some of its limited remaining draft capital and bring in win-now players to get back into title contention. But if it's time for the Greek Freak to move on, they could easily go in the opposite direction, moving some of their veterans to slide around the draft board or acquire young talent and future draft capital.

Unless they come to some realization in the next week or so, GM Jon Horst will have no choice but to take the best player available at No. 10 and hope they work in whatever configuration the franchise ultimately settles on. That's not fair to him or to the fans.

So while it felt harsh at the time, now that we're on the precipice of the 2026 NBA Draft, I can't help but think that Jimmy Haslam was right when he effectively told Giannis to either re-commit to Milwaukee or request a trade by draft night.

While the cards are stacked against it, I'm still holding out hope that the big fella finishes his playing days in Milwaukee and rides off into the sunset when the time is right. Only time will tell if Giannis gets the storybook ending that he and Bucks fans deserve together.