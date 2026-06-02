Myles Garrett trade proves Jimmy Haslam isn't afraid to move Giannis for the right price

Aside from the Playoffs themselves, no story is dominating NBA headlines the way this ongoing Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has. Seemingly cultivated by a certain four-lettered mass media organization which consistently picks on small markets, conversations about the Greek Freak's future in Milwaukee have spiraled since last off-season. As the conflict comes to a head, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam is proving in real time that he's not afraid to trade a franchise star.

On Monday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns traded franchise star Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams for a hefty trade package centered around a two-time Pro Bowl linebacker, Jared Verse, and three high-value draft picks. Who has the final say in that transaction, you ask? That'd be Jimmy Haslam, who is slowly but surely becoming the face of Milwaukee's ownership group.

While these are vastly different leagues and two very unique situations, the underlying factor remains that Haslam isn't afraid to trade his franchise's superstar if he thinks it makes sense from a business perspective. This should serve as a serious wake-up call to Giannis and his camp that if they don't make a decision soon, the choice could be made for them.

Jimmy Haslam is a businessman first, which has serious implications for Giannis and the Bucks.

In an era when star players have more leverage than ever, Haslam is one of the few team owners putting his foot down and asserting his influence on the teams he owns. Today's trade only further proves that Haslam wasn't messing around when he gave Giannis the ultimatum of committing to the team or requesting a trade by the NBA Draft.

Professional basketball and football are vastly different. Whereas one star player can completely transform the trajectory of a basketball franchise, the same cannot always be said in football. Garrett is arguably a generational talent who breaks games on defense, but it hasn't translated directly to wins and losses over the years in Cleveland.

You can't say the same about Giannis, whose relentless nature and commitment to the Bucks have single-handedly propelled the team into the Playoffs for a decade up until this point.

Whether Haslam truly understands the differences between how these leagues operate is yet to be seen, but one thing is for sure: Haslam isn't afraid to stand on business when he thinks it's in the best interest of, well, his business.

Furthermore, the Cleveland Browns' puzzling commitment to quarterback Deshaun Watson proves that they're willing to spend big when they think it's in the best interest of the team. No matter what everyone says outside of Milwaukee, that certainly still on the table for Giannis and the Bucks.

Strictly from a business perspective, the Giannis situation is perplexing. While he's guaranteed to sell tickets for your team, persistent lower-body injuries late in the last four seasons have nullified the team's playoff hopes since their 2021 NBA Finals run. It's not fair to put that all on Giannis, as the front office and poor injury luck have certainly contributed to their early Playoff exits.

It's a tough pill to swallow for Bucks fans, but Haslam's growing leadership position within Milwaukee's ownership group is only highlighting that the possibility of a Giannis trade is more serious than ever... just ask Myles Garrett.