Giannis drops another hint that he doesn't want to leave the Milwaukee Bucks

If you're keeping up with the early stages of the NBA offseason, it's hard to avoid trade rumors surrounding Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. What started as a media-fueled frenzy seems to have planted a seed for what's become an international spectacle that forces both Giannis and Bucks leadership to confront the idea of moving on.

What's falling through the cracks is the idea that both sides consider all their options and find that the grass isn't greener on the other side. Franchises and their stars go through rough patches. Once upon a time, Kobe Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers had a massive public falling out that ultimately set them on the path to two more championships. By many accounts, Tim Duncan had one foot out the door to sign with the Orlando Magic, but got pulled back in and made NBA history in San Antonio.

The point is, Giannis Antetokounmpo's story with the Milwaukee Bucks is only going to end if one or both parties decide to pull the trigger, but if Giannis' latest social media antics are any indication, his intentions remain true to what he's been telling us the whole time.

Giannis recently liked and commented "🙏🏽🤎" on an Instagram post from the Rest Period podcast, in which one of the hosts, Kyle Krogmann, spoke about the Greek Freak's future and why he believes that he'll ultimately stay in Milwaukee:

"He could've been traded five years ago, if he really wanted to. He probably would have three championships by now. He could've teamed up with Steph Curry," Kroggman said. "But I think Giannis is deeper than that, and I think people are overlooking his greatness as a person."

Kroggman certainly has a point here, as Giannis has always declared his dream of being a single-franchise superstar in Milwaukee and seeks more out of his career than "winning" as a blanket statement. The more interesting part here is that if he's publicly engaging with content that shares this sentiment, Giannis is probably thinking something along the same lines.

Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't want to leave Milwaukee, but he'll do it if he absolutely has to.

There's a fine line between forcing your way out and holding your team accountable. All too often, ownership groups get complacent with franchise building and roster development when they have a big-name star who can sell out the stadium. What they fail to understand is that they're dealing with the most competitive people on the planet, many of whom crave competition and dream of winning an NBA championship. It's way more than just a game, and if you haven't caught on by now, that's how Giannis views his craft.

So he has always done what he has the right to do as a legendary basketball talent, and holds the Bucks organization to a competitive standard that, for the first time since his evolution into a star player, fell short this season.

Milwaukee has more flexibility this offseason than it's had since pulling the trigger on the Damian Lillard trade three years ago. There's clearly something missing from this team, whether it be a true running-mate for Giannis or the requisite complementary players to contend for a title. That's for GM Jon Horst to determine this summer, but he can't do so without knowing if they are building with Giannis. Part of what made the Taylor Jenkins coaching hire so easy for the Bucks is that he can easily fit into either timeline, giving them flexibility to move on regardless.

Whether the ultimatum posed by Bucks ownership is fair or not, all parties involved know that time is of the essence, and opposing franchises are chomping at the bit to steal Giannis from Milwaukee for pennies on the dollar. This is the ultimate chance for both sides to show they meant what they've said all these years, commit to closing out Giannis' prime together, and build another title contender.

Or, if it's truly time to say goodbye and put a close to this chapter, we'll have our resolution soon enough. One way or another, the clock is ticking.