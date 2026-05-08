It's not too late for Giannis and the Bucks to figure this out

Everywhere you look these days, someone else is telling you why Giannis Antetokounmpo is destined to leave the Milwaukee Bucks… except for Giannis and the organization themselves. Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam has continued to make their ultimatum clear: Giannis will either sign an extension or be traded this summer.

So why does it feel like everyone outside of Milwaukee has already made that decision for them,?

There's no way around it — this was a devastating season for the Bucks. Waiving an injured Damian Lillard to recruit Myles Turner was one of the riskiest decisions by any NBA general manager (not named Nico Harrison) this decade. It showed a clear belief by GM Jon Horst and the ownership group behind him that a team optimized for ‘Point Giannis’ was enough to compete for a title.

Frankly, it was probably a shock to the system for Giannis and the front office alike that in 2026, building around one of the all-time greats isn’t enough.

Things have gotten chippy on both sides. It’s as emotional and public a dispute between a star player and franchise that we’ve seen in the NBA in recent memory, but when push comes to shove, the foundation of mutual respect and shared history may be enough to mend the tear.

There’s still time for Giannis and the Bucks to figure it out.

Although Haslam says that he hopes for a resolution before the NBA Draft, Milwaukee is not eligible to offer Giannis his four-year, $275M contract extension until October. However, if he remains on the roster by that time, it's almost certain that he'll sign that contract, which would ensure the Bucks were able to build around him for the later stages of his career.

Ultimately, even as Haslam enters the fold as a more prominent voice of team ownership, Milwaukee's admiration for Giannis will never cease.

"He's a phenomenal player. He's a phenomenal person. He's arguably one of the best basketball players in the world and we will do what's best for Giannis and what's best for the organization," Haslam said at coach Taylor Jenkins' introductory press conference. "We don't know whether Giannis will stay with us or not, but we'll work through that with Giannis in the coming weeks."

By this point, the Bucks have leveraged their entire future betting on Giannis, time and time again. Between coaching hires, personnel decisions, playstyle and contract decisions, they've put their confidence behind him every step of the way. In turn, Giannis has given every ounce of that and more right back to the franchise and community through his elite play and deep-rooted connection to the greater Milwaukee community.

Business gets tricky sometimes, and feelings get hurt — especially when generational wealth is involved. Nonetheless, Giannis reminds us that the number one priority for him, aside from his family, is competing for another championship. Ultimately, through all the outside noise, it's hard to convince me that's not the exact same intention of the front office. These two parties want the same thing, and ultimately, they have for the entirety of this feud.

The hurdle is not whether or not the Bucks can improve their roster this summer. With their first lottery pick in over a decade, access to two others, financial flexibility, and tradable contracts, Milwaukee will be active this summer one way or another.

Surveying the NBA landscape, it’s hard to find a destination that makes sense for Giannis outside of Milwaukee. Most of the rumor destinations would have to give up too much in order to trade for him, and Giannis doesn’t want to play for a roster that was decimated by the trade that brought him there.

There are arguments to be made for Golden State, or Los Angeles, or New York, where he could team up with other star players, but do they really have the trade assets necessary to deal for a player like Giannis and still put a contender around them? In the second apron era, teams are more reluctant than ever to give out major long-term contracts — especially for players with injury histories. As much as we don’t want to acknowledge it, Giannis has had a difficult time getting through a season healthy over the last few years, which could deter them from making the deal and paying him into his late 30's.

The grass isn’t always greener on the other side. This is one of the rare cases where all the cards are stacked against the Bucks, and yet they can come out of this better than they have been since winning the championship in 2021. The fate of that decision stays between Giannis and the franchise.

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