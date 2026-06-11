Beloved Bucks forward Bobby Portis' days in Milwaukee might be numbered

For six seasons, forward/center Bobby Portis Jr. has been the heart and soul of the Milwaukee Bucks. Yes, his pal and teammate, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is the franchise superstar and focal point of the team's success. But Portis has been the vocal leader representing the will of the fans since the moment he arrived in town. There's a reason he's the only player we know as the Mayor of Milwaukee.

Portis is a perennial Sixth Man of the Year contender with a smooth post game, sweet shooting stroke and mobility to compete on defense. Although the season wasn't pretty overall, Portis was highly efficient within his role with arguably the best shooting season of his career at 45.6% on 4.4 3-point attempts per game in 2025-26.

Now that the team's future is uncertain and the Giannis trade saga appears to be near a boiling point, one prominent NBA reporter is hearing that the Greek Freak might not be the only franchise staple on the trade block this summer. Longtime NBA reporter Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press took to Twitter, saying, "There is a growing belief in some corners that the Giannis trade — if it happens, of course — will also include Bobby Portis."

By now, Bucks Twitter has extremely mixed feelings about Bobby. While he brings a lot offensively, he may not have the quickness or requisite traits to be the defensive player Milwaukee needs right now. However, there's a strong contingent of fans who remain incredibly opposed to letting Bobby go.

Regardless of where you stand on the matter, true Bucks fans will feel it deep in their heart if Portis were to be traded this offseason — not just for what he adds on the court, but for what he brings to our community off it.

The Bucks don't need to trade Bobby Portis unless they're headed for a full-scale rebuild or get a great deal.

It may seem like a solution, but trading Bobby Portis isn't going to solve all of the Milwaukee Bucks' problems. In fact, most other fan bases would be elated to have him on their teams. His skill set as a stretch four with the physicality to assert his will in the paint makes Bobby a fearsome opponent who can buy a bucket in almost any matchup.

Fresh off a three-year, $43.6 million deal to remain in Milwaukee last summer, Bucks leadership clearly still sees value in what he brings to the franchise. So if they're going to move him this summer, it's only because they feel like they are getting fair value in return, which means either considerable draft compensation, a win-now deal to keep Giannis in Milwaukee, or moving him along with Giannis in a push toward a total rebuild.

Otherwise, Bobby still fits in perfectly with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was a crucial contributor to the 2021 Championship team and holds this squad to that same standard. He's an incredible middle man between Giannis and the rest of the team, but isn't afraid to hold the big fella accountable when he needs to. Portis is an exceptional communicator who has become a real mentor for some of the team's young players, but he still gets buckets when called upon.

Sometimes, the bond between a team and its player goes deeper than basketball, and that's what we have with Bobby Portis in Milwaukee. Milwaukee shouldn't be hasty to let go of one of the most meaningful role players in franchise history... only if the price or timing is right.