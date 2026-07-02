Bucks Summer League roster underscores strong shift to youth movement

We've officially entered a new era of Milwaukee Bucks basketball, and we'll get our first glimpse during NBA Summer League starting July 9th in Las Vegas. However, we'll get a glimpse of the Bucks' new-look lineup starting on the Fourth of July from the California Classic in Sacramento.

With live game action just a few days away, the Bucks announced their official roster, and it's among the most stacked in the NBA. Headlined by No. 10 pick Brayden Burries, Serbian sensation and new signee, Bogoljub Markovic, and late-season breakout Cormac Ryan, the Bucks are showing off their wealth of young talent as they enter the fated post-Giannis-era rebuild.

Summer League is going to be the barometer for what's to come in Milwaukee. Although we'll have to wait for later in the year to see the fully revamped Bucks lineup, some of the most vital contributors will get their hands dirty in one of the most exciting times in the basketball calendar. This also speaks to a certain level of energy and excitement surrounding the team.

Even in a time when most fanbases would be feeling downtrodden, Bucks fans are rallying around their team and seeing the vision being put forth by GM Jon Horst as the team strings together savvy business moves en route to becoming one of the most intriguing young teams in basketball.

The 'Bright Future Bucks' make their first appearance at Summer League, and it couldn't be more exciting to see unfold.

We've spent the last decade of Milwaukee Bucks basketball thinking about the immediate future, dismissing what's to come down the line. And rightfully so, as one of the greatest players in this era of the sport was headlining the team. But for the first time since Giannis was a Young Buck, so to speak, Milwaukee has a bright future to be excited about.

Seeing Brayden Burries in the Summer League will be a treat to watch as the talented young guard carries his momentum from a superb freshman campaign at Arizona into the league. It's safe to assume that once the trade is officially finalized, the No. 13 pick, Nate Ament, will join him in Vegas.

It'll also serve as a trial run for some other intriguing names, like former lottery pick Kira Lewis Jr. or Trinidadian sensation Malique Lewis, whom the Bucks selected with the final pick in the 2026 draft.

If all goes according to plan, the Bucks have a real shot to win the NBA Summer League Championship for the first time in franchise history. There are few better ways to kick off a new youth movement for your franchise, and Milwaukee will be highly motivated to compete at the highest level.

So one way or another, we're in for a real treat when the 'Bright Future Bucks' officially launch later this week.