Milwaukee wiped the slate clean with Burries, Ament picks on draft night

For the last two years, the Milwaukee Bucks have been searching for a way to shoehorn a youth movement into a system designed around veteran players. Those situations rarely work out, as the Bucks learned the hard way, with most teams ultimately forced to choose one of the two directions. Milwaukee accepted its fate and stepped into the unknown on NBA Draft night, selecting Arizona guard Brayden Burries with the 10th pick and Tennessee forward Nate Ament with the 13th.

This marks the first time Milwaukee selected two players within the top 15 since 1977, when they drafted franchise legend Marques Johnson with the third overall selection, along with Kent Benson (1) and Ernie Grunfeld (11). The last time they had two first-round picks outright was 1998, and they haven't picked in the lottery since 2016. Needless to say, this was a big step for the Bucks.

Burries and Ament immediately become the youngest players on the team at 20 and 19, respectively. And for the first time in more than a decade, the Milwaukee Bucks are operating on a completely new timeline with two fantastic developmental projects whose natural talent, physical intangibles, and basketball acumen bring hope to a franchise in dire need of something to be excited about.

Nate Ament and Brayden Burries might take time, but thankfully, the Milwaukee Bucks have all the time in the world.

Let's start with Burries, a 6-foot-4 guard out of Arizona with genuine three-level scoring ability. An All-Big 12 selection last year, Burries averaged about 16 points, five rebounds, two and a half assists, and one and a half steals per game on extremely efficient shooting (49% FG, 39% 3P at volume). He was ranked as high as the fifth-best prospect in the class by some analysts for his tenacious scoring instinct and gutsy playstyle. Simply put, he has the it-factor.

Whether it translates to immediate success at the NBA level is yet to be seen, but Burries has what it takes to be an impact player in Milwaukee for a long time. He's an excellent fit with the current core as Burries and Ryan Rollins combine to make a formidable two-way backcourt, and he could play well off Kevin Porter Jr. should he remain with the Bucks this year.

At only 20 years old, the Bucks have a win-now type of rookie who could easily put his name in the Rookie of the Year race with a consistent role and some team success. This was a home run pick at No. 10, followed by a riskier but also worthy selection at No. 13.

Ament is a rangy forward with the perfect physical attributes of an impact player in today's NBA at 6-foot-10 with a near-seven-foot wingspan. He averaged almost 17 points per game as a teenage freshman with the Volunteers, along with 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a steal per game. On paper, his shooting percentages look abysmal at 39.9% FG and 33.3% 3P, but when you dive deeper, it tells a different story.

Ament was very streaky during his college career as a primary offensive engine for Tennessee. He posted five different games of 27+ points, shooting 50% or better from the field in four of those while making at least half of his attempted threes in all five outings. Anyone who watched him closely during the college season can attest to his growth and development in only one year of college play.

Now that he'll be surrounded by NBA-caliber skill development coaches and trainers, Ament will have all the resources he needs to hone that unique talent as a shot creator and tough shot maker at the highest level of the sport.

There are a lot of opinions about Ament, both good and bad, but he was projected by many to go No. 10 overall to the Bucks on draft night. Others had him even higher. Ultimately, the Bucks used the pick they received in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade to select Ament at No. 13 — a wise decision that might've sealed the best draft that GM Jon Horst has completed as the front office leader in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee now has a clear timeline they're operating from with a distinct young core in place. The hangover of the Bucks' first Giannis-less season will loom over them throughout the year, but the team has given fans something to be excited about with a clear pathway to a brighter future shining through these draft picks. In the grand scheme of things, that has to count for something.