Bucks' end of the Giannis trade just got sweeter by drafting Nate Ament

The Milwaukee Bucks have finally turned the page on Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, it wasn't necessarily because they wanted to do it, but the circumstances essentially forced their hand to move on.

The Bucks got a true king's ransom from the Miami Heat for Giannis' services, as they should've. Among the many assets they landed, they got the No. 13 pick, which they used to select Tennessee forward Nate Ament, one of the guys they coveted the most throughout the course of the pre-draft process.

Often tabbed as a potential selection at No. 10, landing him three spots later was a true steal and a massive win for the front office. He may not be a finished product by any means, but he'll certainly make this deal feel a bit sweeter.

The Bucks' end of the trade looks a bit better now.

Nate Ament is one of the most intriguing selections in this year's NBA Draft class. He was an outstanding three-point shooter in high school, though the Volunteers' outdated and stagnant offense likely hurt him in his lone season on campus.

Even in a negative situation, Ament managed to average 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists, showcasing an impressive ability to get to the line, fill lanes, and score off the dribble. He's twitchy and long, and he knows how to use his body.

Ament is a streaky defender, but he has shown the potential and has the physical tools to be a true 3-and-D guy at the next level. It might take a while for him to get there, but he can be an absolute pest in the perimeter when he's locked in, and he has the rare combination of size and lateral quickness to be a multi-positional defender.

The Bucks should put the ball in his hands early and often. He's a better ball-handler and playmaker than the average forward, and he's a willing passer. He can also lead the break after grabbing a board as a wrecking ball in a straight line to the rim.

Also, his presence there should make Kyle Kuzma even more expendable than he already is. That won't necessarily help the team now, but it can land them even more assets to keep stacking the bricks in the post-Antetokounmpo era.

There's no such thing as replacing Giannis Antetokounmpo or a player of his caliber. But if the Bucks were going to do it, they had to make sure they'd get the assets to get by without him. Ament is still raw, but he can certainly help get them there.