Jackson Chourio is using a record-breaking World Series to become a household name

I don't think there's any more room to deny it: Jackson Chourio, a zero-time All-Star for the Milwaukee Brewers, is one of the best baseball players in the world. Those who are truly tapped into the World Series and baseball at large already knew it, but this is a player who has the talent, charisma, and work ethic to become one of the faces of a new age in the MLB.

The list of records Chourio continues to break is simply unbelievable. Here are a few World Series records he solidified following a legendary Game Three in which he recorded four hits in five at-bats, two runs, a stolen base, and an RBI:

• First player in MLB History to lead off the first inning with a base hit in three straight World Series games.

• First player to collect four hits in a World Series game before turning 23 since Joe Garagiola of the 1946 Fall Classic.

• First player with three straight multi-hit games to begin the World Series at age 25 or younger.

• First player in MLB postseason history to have two multi-hit playoff innings in a career.

• 26th player in World Series history with multiple hits in each of the first three games.

• Second most hits by any player in the first three World Series games of their career (8), only trailing Billy Hatcher's nine in 1990.

• Second-youngest player with four hits and a stolen base in a World Series game, and the youngest to do it since Ty Cobb in 1908.

• Tied Andruw Jones for the MLB record for the most postseason multi-hit games under the age of 23.

And that's not even everything he's accomplished thus far in the postseason, defying all logic and putting his name on the map as one of the game's great rising stars at any position.

Jackson Chourio is becoming a true MLB superstar for the Milwaukee Brewers, and after this World Series, the entire league will know it.

When you look at Jackson Chourio's page on Baseball Reference, you'll notice there aren't any accolades posted in the top right corner of his profile. That's because he doesn't really have any, besides an MLB Player of the Week award earlier this year or the Milwaukee Brewers Top Newcomer Award in 2024. Otherwise, he hasn't been recognized on that scale, despite breaking records every step of the way.

But if/when the Brewers complete their first World Series victory in franchise history, he'll add 2026 World Series winner to the list, and at this rate, maybe even an icon that says "WS MVP."

This is the moment when the rest of the MLB will finally recognize just how special a player Jackson Chourio is. Maybe they didn't want to acknowledge it because they thought he was a product of a system, or because he hasn't been healthy enough at the right times to qualify for an All-Star appearance or other awards.

With that said, anyone who watches him play can see that Chourio is absolutely electric, and he has the accolades to back it up. So brace yourself for the tone to shift around his name when we enter the 2027 MLB season, because Jackson Chourio is on his way to becoming a household name.