If World Series Game 3 was Brandon Woodruff's last hurrah, he went out as a Brewers legend

There are few players who have the love and admiration of Milwaukee Brewers fans the way that longtime starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff does. The 33-year-old former ace just narrowly made it onto the Brew Crew's World Series roster after suffering yet another shoulder injury earlier this season that seemed as if it'd end his year, but Woodruff refused to accept that fate.

After breaking out as an All-Star in his mid-to-late 20s, Woodruff was plagued by injury after injury, forcing him to appear in only 32 regular season games in the last four years. When he played, it was business as usual, posting a 2.80 ERA and 10.37 strikeouts per nine innings, but getting back onto the mound was a greater challenge than expected.

That made Brewers fans fear that Woodruff's career would be coming to a close sooner than expected. His throwing shoulder has been a persistent issue that has diminished his fastball velocity and ultimately made his inclusion on the World Series roster a risky proposition for Milwaukee.

But he never gave up or wavered in his commitment to rehabilitation, leading to a fateful ninth inning of the World Series in which the Big Woo struck out a batter to close out a massive Game Three victory on the road, putting his team one win away from their first-ever World Series victory. So if this is the final moment Brewers fans get to take away from his storied career, it was one they'll remember forever.

Regardless of what happens next, Brandon Woodruff got his World Series moment for Milwaukee, and that's what matters most.

Woodruff is a staple of the Brewers not only for what he brings on the mound, but also for what he offers as a vocal veteran leader in the locker room and as an active member of the Milwaukee community. He's the longest-tenured member of the team, debuting for Milwaukee back in 2017, and has been foundational to building the culture and standard of winning that changed the franchise over the last decade.

You'll find Woodruff's name throughout the Brewers' history books as the team's all-time leader in ERA (3.1), Walks & Hits per Innings Pitched (1.022), Adjusted Pitching Wins (11.0), and plenty more statistical categories. Regardless of where he ranks among them, there is no denying that he is one of the greatest pitchers in Milwaukee's franchise history.

There is a real chance that this was Woodruff's last go-around as a member of the active roster, with retirement looming over him. With that said, it would be surprising to see him stick with the team in a coaching capacity once his playing days are over.

However, a World Series victory would be the perfect way for him to ride off into the sunset, so if he really is ready to hang it up after all the years of painstaking effort and exhausting injuries, there is no better way to go out than on top of the world.