Brewers need to erase the narratives and pay World Series MVP William Contreras what he deserves

Well before the 2026 MLB Playoffs even began, conversations swirled regarding the future of All-Star catcher William Contreras in Milwaukee. But now that Wild Bill has etched his name into Brewers history by becoming the team's first and only World Series MVP, the tone of the conversation needs to change drastically, because Contreras means too much to this team to let him leave.

Thankfully, this isn't a conversation the Brewers need to launch into immediately, as they have a club option on his contract for the 2027 season valued around $14.5M to $15.5M. However, contract extension conversations are bound to restart after the World Series victory excitement simmers down, and everyone takes a well-earned vacation.

According to Spotrac, the expected value of a Contreras contract would be somewhere in the six-year, $86M range. Averaging out to roughly $14.3 million per year, that contract would make Wild Bill the third-highest-paid catcher in the major leagues by average annual value, or AAV.

If he's willing to accept that deal, which would keep him in Milwaukee well into his mid-30s, Milwaukee should make it happen as soon as possible. Considering how many different ways he impacts the game and what he now means in the grand scheme of Brewers history, Contreras should never wear another jersey again.

If the Brewers can make sure William Contreras never plays for another team, it'd be a huge win for Milwaukee on and off the field.

Even more so than Jake Bauers or any of the other impending free agents the Brewers need to attend to this offseason, working with Contreras should be the No. 1 priority. The majority of the bullpen remains under team control or under contract for the foreseeable future. Unless there is an MLB lockout and a salary cap structure is implemented, this is simply a matter of how much principal owner Mark Attanasio is willing to spend.

Over the years, Attanasio has built a reputation for being quite frugal, but with a World Series championship having finally arrived, it's time to wipe the slate clean. There's a strong possibility that, having reached the pinnacle of the sport and seeing just how lucrative it can be, Attanasio will be more willing than ever to spend some extra cash to keep the championship core intact.

This is the price that teams tend to pay when their team wins a championship — the price of the roster goes up. Thankfully for him, so many of these players are so young that Milwaukee doesn't have to worry about them for a while. If GM Matt Arnold needs to make the pitch to Attanasio, he could argue that Contreras' contract would expire when it comes time to pay some of the younger players, so this would simply be a bridge contract to arguably the best player at one of the most complex positions in the sport.

Plus, you're not just paying for Contreras' bat, either. He's a cerebral player who keeps the entire bullpen connected and has made a profound impact on the Brewers' young core of starting pitchers. He's also arguably the most popular player on the team, reportedly selling more jerseys than any other Brewers player during this postseason run.

At 28 years old, Contreras still has a long runway in his prime and has already proven in two different contexts with two different franchises that he's a World Series-caliber player. He seems to be as devoted to Milwaukee as the fans are to him, so it's only right that he gets an opportunity to play out the rest of his career at American Family Field.