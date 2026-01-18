Al Harris Worth Serious Look by Packers as Hafley Nears His Exit

The Green Bay Packers took care of one item of coaching-related drama when they agreed with head coach Matt LaFleur on a contract extension on Saturday. As great as it is to have LaFleur locked down, there are still several big questions left to answer this offseason, including defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s uncertain future.

Hafley has been considered one of the top head coaching candidates in this year’s cycle, and it has come to fruition with the Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Atlanta Falcons all interviewing him for their vacancies this week.

With LaFleur telling reporters last week that he expects Hafley to land a head coaching job, it’s a matter of time before he needs to find a new defensive coordinator. That search could have LaFleur crossing lines in his rivalry with the Chicago Bears and bringing longtime Packer Al Harris back to Green Bay.

Al Harris’ Past Could Lead Him Back to Packers as Next DC

When it comes to defensive coordinator candidates, Harris might be as hot as Hafley is for a head coaching job. The Bears’ defensive pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach has maximized his personnel during his first year on head coach Ben Johnson’s staff, helping Nahshon Wright turn in a career year and watching Kevin Byard become an All-Pro safety with an NFL-leading six interceptions during the regular season.

With the Bears winning their first NFC North championship since 2018 and advancing to the Divisional Round for the first time since 2010, Harris’ star has only grown. As a result, he’s been floated as an option for the Washington Commanders’ and Dallas Cowboys’ DC jobs, and he has connections to both Dan Quinn in Washington and his time on Mike McCarthy’s staff in Dallas.

All things considered, Harris’ strongest ties may be in Green Bay. The 51-year-old spent seven seasons with the Packers from 2003 to 2009, and they were the best years of his career, starting in 102 games and logging 14 interceptions. Those ball-hawking skills have clearly been passed on, considering the Bears ranked first in interceptions (23) and turnover rate (18.3%) this season, and could be a great addition in Hafley’s departure.

With cornerback Keisean Nixon being a possible cut candidate and fellow CB Nate Hobbs vying for a redemption act after a lost 2025, Harris could be a great addition for a Packers defense that ranked 26th in turnover rate (8.2%) and 27th in interceptions (seven). He could be inheriting a front seven that should have top disruptor Micah Parsons back from injury and a potential youth movement if they move on from Rashan Gary and Kingsley Engabare.

The one concern may be the loyalty Harris has to Johnson, but with the chance at a promotion that could lead to a head coaching opportunity down the road, Harris could see a golden opportunity with his former team. It’s something that should have the Packers making the phone call and trying to pursue Harris if Hafley leaves town as expected.

