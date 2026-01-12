Rashan Gary's Packers Fate Is Sealed 2 Days After Season Ends

The Green Bay Packers have officially entered the offseason, which means that many of the already-speculated moves could become reality in the next several months. One of the biggest storylines that haunted the second half of the season was the decline of Rashan Gary, who went from an impact defender on defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley’s unit to an afterthought.

Gary didn’t have a sack or tackle for loss in the final 10 games, including the playoffs, and with a $28 million cap number, it was clear he may either have to restructure his contract or risk being released ahead of the 2026 season. Even with the door ajar for a return, Gary’s fate may already be sealed as the Packers have a stable of young pass rushers that could carry the load in 2026.

Packers’ Young Edge Rushers Have Made Rashan Gary Expendable This Offseason

The headliner of this group is Lukas Van Ness.

The Packers’ first-round pick in the 2023 draft, Van Ness may have had his best season to date, even if he was hampered by a foot injury. His total stats of 19 total tackles with three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks don’t jump off the page, but he still set a career-high with 27 pressures on 178 pass-rushing snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. The 15.1% pressure rate was also notable as he finished 22nd out of 124 qualifying edge rushers, per Mark Oldacres of The Packers Wire.

While Kingsley Enagbare had a role ahead of Gary, Van Ness could take over that spot as Enagbare is set to head to free agency. At first glance, this could leave the Packers thin in the pass-rusher room if Micah Parsons isn't ready for the start of next season as he looks to return from a torn ACL. But Van Ness could be complemented by a stable of young pass rushers who started to show flashes toward the end of the season.

Barryn Sorrell’s rookie year was up and down as he posted a 55.4 overall grade in 131 pass rushing snaps, but he contributed in stopping the run, logging seven run stops and a 6.3% missed tackle rate – the third-lowest rate among Packers’ edge rushers behind Van Ness (5.3%) and Parsons (6.1%).

Brenton Cox and Colin Oliver also had a minimal impact due to injuries suffered early in the season, but both players flashed when their practice windows opened in December. Oliver is more of a bet on potential after he logged two pressures on 17 pass-rushing snaps in a Week 18 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but Cox has been part of the pass rush in the past, logging four sacks and 18 pressures in seven games during the 2024 season.

While Oliver was inactive for Saturday’s game against the Bears, the plan seemed to be put in place. Gary led the team with six pressures, but he had just one quarterback hit and couldn’t find his way into the backfield. Van Ness had four pressures with a sack, while Sorrell, Enagbare, and Cox each had a pressure in a rotational role.

If Gary is replaced by Parsons, there’s likely a bigger impact with a sack or tackle for loss. With Van Ness on the opposite side, there could also be a bigger impact with the remaining pieces looking to make the most of their opportunities.

With many capable players at their disposal, Gary isn'tt needed in Green Bay anymore, turning his hypothetical departure into a reality in the coming weeks.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: