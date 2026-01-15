Keisean Nixon's Big Playoff Change Might Just Save His Packers Roster Spot

The Green Bay Packers have some big offseason decisions to make about their secondary. Their current cornerback room could use some help, and with defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley most likely leaving, the front office will have its hands full.

That's why having CB Keisean Nixon help in multiple aspects of the game might be just what he needs to survive for another season in Green Bay. And, while he wasn't great on defense in the playoff loss to the Chicago Bears, he showed some promise by returning to a kickoff returning role, which might have been enough to secure his future in Green Bay.

Keisean Nixon's Help on Special Teams May Save His Packers Career

Nixon returned three kickoffs for 69 yards in the Wild Card loss. That was as many kickoff returns as he had throughout the course of the entire season, doing so in Weeks 2 and 8. Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia should be on the hot seat, but the fact that he gave Nixon a shot in the most important game of the season shows that the Packers believe he can be more efficient and a big solution there.

Nixon is still under contract for another year, and if he wants to stick around Green Bay, continuing to contribute on special teams will help. At the end of the 2024 season, the veteran CB told reporters that he was focused on becoming the Packers' "CB1" and wasn't interested in "doing kick returns. That's just what it is."

Although Nixon's new focus was understandable, that didn't change the fact that his absence on special teams was noticeable. The former South Carolina Gamecock was a two-time first-team All-Pro member in 2022 and 2023 due to his knack for returning balls, which included leading the NFL in return yards in back-to-back seasons.

Interestingly enough, Nixon's focus on being the Packers' top cornerback didn't go as smoothly as he would've hoped. Including the postseason loss, the 28-year-old CB allowed 53 completions on 86 targets for 601 yards (11.3 per completion, up from 9.3 in 2024) and a career-worst seven touchdowns. His lack of discipline was also on display, as his 13 flags were almost as many as he had in the six previous seasons combined (16).

According to Spotrac, Nixon's cap hit will sit at just over $7.1 million next season. The Packers don't have a ton of cap space remaining, and moving on from the vet would potentially be in the books just based on his 2025 performance alone. But if he comes back next season, willing to help in coverage and on kick returns, that number suddenly becomes a lot more palatable.

Coming off a far-from-perfect season, Nixon showing a willingness to return kicks could get him back in Green Bay's good graces. The Packers are a better team when he's playing at his best, both in terms of defense and special teams, and if he's open to incorporating his versatility more often next season, the team's outlook — as well as his — will improve because of it.

