MarShawn Lloyd the Biggest Packers Beneficiary with Gutekunst, LaFleur Set to Return

The Green Bay Packers have made it clear they don't want to make any changes to their head coach and GM combo. Despite the lack of new deals, it's still trending in that direction. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that the Packers are working towards bringing back HC Matt LaFleur and GM Brian Gutekunst. Both men are heading into the final year of their deals, but the expectation is that the extensions will be done.

Schefter wrote, "The Packers continue talking with both LaFleur and Gutekunst this weekend, working toward a positive resolution that is the more likely outcome, according to sources. Sources told ESPN that they would be surprised if the Packers don't complete extensions with both LaFleur and Gutekunst. Packers president Ed Policy, LaFleur, and Gutekunst were spotted together Thursday night at the American Club in Kohler, Wisconsin. They discussed the future, and all are working to get something done to keep the trio intact."

And with this duo slated to come back, running back MarShawn Lloyd could very well be one of the biggest beneficiaries of this decision.

MarShawn Lloyd Is a Winner with Gutekunst, LaFleur Returning

Lloyd was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL draft with the No. 88 overall pick, but has only played in one game over two seasons. Lloyd has dealt with hip, hamstring, and ankle injuries, as well as having appendicitis. The injuries have followed Lloyd throughout his two-year run, but the Packers still have faith in the young RB.

Back in July, Gutekunst referred to Lloyd when discussing a former Packers great, comparing him to 1996 third-round pick OL Mike Flanagan. He didn't play in 1996 and 1997 before appearing in two games in 1998. He then went on to start 64 games for the Packers, including the Pro Bowl in 2003.

"Whenever I see players go through this, from time to time we’ll have guys go through things like this where they have a bunch of injuries early, I always think of Mike Flanagan. There was probably a lot of times where people thought, ‘OK, well, that’s never going to work,’ but they hung on and he was a great player for a long time for us here," Gutekunst said, via Bill Huber of PackersOnSI.

Even though he made this reference before Lloyd's injury-riddled 2025 season, the belief is likely the same. Green Bay believes that Lloyd's explosive running style will be a nice addition to the backfield, compared to Josh Jacobs' bruising, downhill style.

Although fans are likely disappointed that Lloyd hasn't been able to stay healthy, the fact that the two men who brought him to town are slated to stick around will help him out. The USC product will get another chance to prove himself because LaFleur and Gutekunst are returning.

He has to be one of the biggest winners of this news, and there's no hiding that. If a new staff and GM came into the building, there could have been a world where the Packers moved on, but that doesn't seem to be the case in 2026.

